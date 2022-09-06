EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohit Malik says Aditi wants to return to acting- 'She doesn't want to do drama but..'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star and actor Mohit Malik has his hands full with interesting projects. He is currently seen as one of the strongest contestants on Rohit Shetty's daredevil reality show. Mohit has proved his mettle by performing some dangerously dynamic stunts, and also earned praises for his role in the web show, Cyber Vaar. To know more about his professional and personal life, Pinkvilla did an exclusive segment 'Baatein Ankahee' with Mohit, where he opened up about the pandemic period, experiencing the casting couch, and his wife Aditi Malik's wish to return to acting.

On Aditi's wish to return to acting

Aditi Malik is known for doing light-hearted shows like Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat among others. However, she took a sabbatical from shows and focussed her energy on being a restaurateur. The actress runs five restaurants in the city, and her husband Mohit boasts with pride about her achievements. Speaking about her return to acting, Mohit Malik shared, "It's completely her wish. She wants to get back to acting but wants to do comedy, she doesn't want to do drama. And also, she wants to shoot 10-15 days a month because she's busy with her restaurants and has no time. She says, 'I will do only if I like something and I'll manage 10-15 days.' Otherwise, she doesn't entertain anyone and says she's better off. She's handling her five restaurants in Mumbai. It's a big thing, and I am really proud of her."

On boasting with pride about wife Aditi's achievements

Talking about handling the restaurants solely by herself, Mohit Malik proudly said, "She's done it all by herself. I had never expected that Addite will rise so much (smiles). I've always supported and motivated her but this is amazing. I am so proud of her."

On the 'tough' phase during the pandemic

The pandemic affected Mohit and Aditi too, and it was a very difficult phase for them, as Mohit's father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer. Recalling the dreadful period and financial crisis they underwent during the pandemic, Mohit said, "It was a tough time for the hospitality industry. There were many restaurants that shut down and we had to pump in a lot of money to sustain. So, yes, it was a difficult time. Around the same time during the pandemic, Addite's dad, my father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer. So, our whole attention was there. We got his surgery done then chemotherapies. During the lockdown, we would manage to go for chemo sessions. We were distracted in a way and it was a very tough time for both of us." Remembering his father-in-law, Mohit shared, "I was very close to him, there's a void."

