EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and his equation with Rubina Dilaik; Watch

Mohit Malik is among the popular actors in the entertainment industry and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. At present, the star is winning hearts with his mind-blowing performance in Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mohit spoke about his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and shared how his equation with Rubina Dilaik is still strong despite their disagreements on the show.

When asked whether he is watching all the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, the actor replies, "I'm not able to watch the episodes as I'm busy shooting something and don't get time to watch it. I just watch small clips on Instagram which the team sends me, I just see that. Sometimes I feel I can't watch it anymore (laughs) as I have done so much on the show". Mohit further shares, "Sometimes when I go home I see my family is watching, so I sit and watch with them. I tell them what happened, how difficult it was, how did I perform it and there are stories behind every stunt".

When asked about how is his equation with Rubina Dilaik after the show and others, Mohit says, "We are friends. We have been friends there also, it is just that on the camera in the game, that particular day something happens after that everyone forgets everything and are back in the hotel. Rubina is the one who used to give me the salt, I needed salt at times when my body is tired so Rubina used to give me salt every day. Rubina is someone who has such things with her all the time such as salt, incense sticks, or plants, so she had everything in her room. So it's just that people create it and I don't know why do they exaggerate it so much. A little bit of something does happen on camera but we are very good friends I like her work, I like her as a person, a lot." He further shares that it is just disagreement and it is nothing beyond that.

Watch Mohit Malik's full interview here-

Also Read: Aneri Vajani celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured BF Harsh Rajput, Mohit Malik; Shares PICS