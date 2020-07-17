EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Alka Kaushal on social distancing & elderly actors not allowed on sets

In an exclusive chat with Alka Kaushal of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, we asked her on the 'new normal' on the set, the precautions being taken, apprehensions, working with Shivangi, Mohsin, and her views on elderly actors not being allowed on set. Read.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly one of the most-watched and followed shows on Indian television. The show features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Recently, senior actor Alka Kaushal joined the cast. She is seen playing Sita Chaudhary, the woman Goenka family is looking upto to seek a loan. In an exclusive chat with Alka, we asked her on the 'new normal' on the set, the precautions being taken, was she apprehensive, working with Shivangi, Mohsin, and her views on elderly actors not being allowed on set.

Excerpts:

Shoots have resumed. How has the 'new normal' been for you personally? Were you apprehensive?

Though one was really waiting to get back to work, there was a little apprehension but, I was clear that I would resume with a production house that I know would be able to take care of me and other people. Nothing better than Directors Kut Production (DKP). You need to have a very caring and sensible producer and Rajan ji is exactly that. The way the production house is taking care of sanitization is commendable. But I have to admit that for the first couple of days, I would come back very stressed and feel tired because psychologically there is so much burden. I have to be honest in spite of all the fabulous arrangements were made, but at the back of the mind, I was stressed. Every process is in place, sanitizers in every room, but it just takes a toll. I don't know why people are calling it the new normal, it is not normal at all. You are always worrying about not accidentally touching anything which might expose you to the virus.



On the set, we are provided with kadha, haldi ka dudh, every two-three hours. We are minimalising getting anything from outside, we are only focusing on keeping ourselves healthy.

How are you guys maintaining social distancing while shooting?

Ideally, we are maintaining social distance and avoiding touching other actors. So, even if someone falls in a scene, we are asking them to get back from distance but not going to help. Example: In a scene, Shivangi had to fall and baadh mein sab door se usko bol rahe hai utho utho lekin koi jaake utha nahi raha tha. Because this is the new normal. But yes, it is so funny. We were all laughing about this. We are all wearing masks and have gloves and everything in place. We are facing some challenges but we are facing it each day as it comes but I am enjoying myself.



Kanwaljeet Singh had recently said that he is against senior actors above the age of 65 years old not allowed on set. What do you think about this?

There might be a 70-year-old who can be much fit than I am. I am with the guidelines when it comes to not allowing kids on set because you can't control them but the blanket rule on not allowing senior people above 65 years age is somewhat debatable. I feel there are elderly actors who are fit and if they can shoot for long hours means they must have good immunity. Also, they will take care of themselves better. So, I feel that can be amended but to each his or her own. Age is just a number.

Your entry in the show has created quite a havoc. How do you see it?

She is rooted but not conservative and very honest. Very straightforward. I am very happy that I am working with YRKKH because they are already so popular. It is an honour to be associated with the show. I couldn't have asked for more. I hope the track strikes a chord with people and TRPs come in.

