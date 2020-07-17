EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Alka Kaushal on social distancing & elderly actors not allowed on sets
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly one of the most-watched and followed shows on Indian television. The show features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Recently, senior actor Alka Kaushal joined the cast. She is seen playing Sita Chaudhary, the woman Goenka family is looking upto to seek a loan. In an exclusive chat with Alka, we asked her on the 'new normal' on the set, the precautions being taken, was she apprehensive, working with Shivangi, Mohsin, and her views on elderly actors not being allowed on set.
Excerpts:
Shoots have resumed. How has the 'new normal' been for you personally? Were you apprehensive?
On the set, we are provided with kadha, haldi ka dudh, every two-three hours. We are minimalising getting anything from outside, we are only focusing on keeping ourselves healthy.
How are you guys maintaining social distancing while shooting?
Kanwaljeet Singh had recently said that he is against senior actors above the age of 65 years old not allowed on set. What do you think about this?
There might be a 70-year-old who can be much fit than I am. I am with the guidelines when it comes to not allowing kids on set because you can't control them but the blanket rule on not allowing senior people above 65 years age is somewhat debatable. I feel there are elderly actors who are fit and if they can shoot for long hours means they must have good immunity. Also, they will take care of themselves better. So, I feel that can be amended but to each his or her own. Age is just a number.
Your entry in the show has created quite a havoc. How do you see it?
She is rooted but not conservative and very honest. Very straightforward. I am very happy that I am working with YRKKH because they are already so popular. It is an honour to be associated with the show. I couldn't have asked for more. I hope the track strikes a chord with people and TRPs come in.