Happy World Bicycle Day: Hamariwali Good News’ Raghav Tiwari believes cycling helps you to stay fit; EXCLUSIVE

Hamariwali Good News’s Raghav Tiwari shares his thoughts on the importance of cycling and says that it is good for health.

Every year on June 3, the world celebrates world bicycle day. The day is observed with an aim to make people aware of the benefits of bicycle and how it can be one the best means of transport. In April 2018, the UN General Assembly had declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. Zee TV's Hamariwali Good News’s Raghav Tiwari, who plays the role of Aditya in the show, recalls his old days and said that he used to roam around on his bicycle throughout the day.

Talking about his cycling experience, he said, “Being the youngest child in the house, I inherited my elder brother's old cycle that he had stopped using. With it being my first ever bicycle, I really took very good care of it, but in the 4th or 5th grade, I crashed it. So, I then got my elder sister's cycle and even though it was pink, I had fun riding it. In fact, we even used to do a lot of stunts. While I would not advise people to perform stunts, I feel the youngsters should go out and cycle.”

He further said, “Nowadays, the next generation of kids have a lot of new distractions like mobile phones, virtual games and so on. Hence, they do not go out and cycle much. But I feel that should be changed, it is really important to go out and ride a bicycle as it not only helps you stay fit, but it also helps you refresh mentally and have a great time with your friends.”

The actor also mentioned that even on the set of Hamariwali Good News he cycles if he gets time.

