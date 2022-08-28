India's Laughter Champion Winner Rajat Sood shares he wants to do The Kapil Sharma Show; EXCLUSIVE

Stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion, judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman, held its grand finale on Saturday. The show saw top five finalists Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai, Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, Vighnesh Pande from Mumbai, Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain, and Rajat Sood from Delhi perform one last time. Making the evening even more special were the cast of Liger – Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Pandey and special guest Sunil Grover in the guise of Rinku Bhabhi. It was Rajat Sood, who was announced as India's Laughter Champions' winner. Along with the trophy, the winner took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

After winning India's Laughter Champions, Rajat Sood interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla and spoke about his future aspirations, his heartbreak and a lot more. Rajat said that he wants to go on an India tour, and do something special for his family and friends too.

On winning the show

"I feel very happy and grateful, there are mixed emotions. Sometimes, I get nervous in between thinking that this title is huge and I have the responsibility to keep up with it. I've set a benchmark for myself of delivering a level higher in whichever shows that I go next. Overall, I am very happy. I sit in my room and keep smiling, my roommates feel I've gone mad because I just keep staring at the wall and keep smiling. They even joke about how I should visit a doctor with the cash prize I have earned," joked Rajat.

On how he'll spend the prize money

Rajat said, "There are various plans that I have but the first is that I will invest in my art, which is an endless learning. I want to do workshops and courses that were very expensive that will add to my craft and multiple domains shall open for me. I also want to do something for my family, sisters, and the few friends who have been with me since day 1 and encouraged me to fulfill their dream. I had their support before earning this title and my heart really wishes to do something special for them. I might plan a trip too."

On jokes revolving around love and heartbreak

The India's Laughter Champion winner agreed and said, "This is all personal experience, without personal experience, these feelings don't come out. I'd heard a renowned celebrity say in a podcast that one should write the experience that they have lived because it makes a better impact. I've done a lot of 'aashiqui' (laughs) Those were the moments that left a strong impact on me. Like how you plan on giving her a rose on Rose Day without her getting a whisk of it, and she should get a subtle hint but not convey it directly. I am an old-school lover, so I have many such incidents to share with the audience. I feel blessed and feel fortunate that people identify with these stories of mine."

On being called love guru

"I am fine with the title the audience is giving me but then they expect me to answer about everything. Had I known everything then I wouldn't be standing here and narrating heartbroken stories. Love is something that no one can understand completely. I don't have the solutions to all the problems asked by the audience. I am very happy that people are liking this side of mine. A user told me that he loves three girls and I replied that one charger is enough to charge a phone. That's how I am enjoying right now," shared the 25-year-old.

His future plans

Rajat has a very long list. He revealed, "I've planned a lot of things. Firstly, I'll be doing my India tour and performing my show 'Bigad Gaye The.' I write Ghazals, so hoping for my book to launch soon. I hope I get Arijit Singh to sing one of my songs because they are all written in that zone (love and heartbreak) I've also hosted several events, so looking forward to doing that too. I am very greedy when it comes to working. I keep myself occupied with work for 24 hours because I am very restless and my mind keeps wandering. If I don't keep this energy, I will get ruined."

On taking up The Kapil Sharma Show, if offered

"Of course! That stage is a benchmark for every Indian comedian and they desire to see themselves on that show. I too have a story for that. I went to watch The Kapil Sharma Show in January as an audience. I enjoyed it so much because as an artist, I get very greedy on seeing the stage. Even during weddings, I see the stage, and I get the urge of getting on the stage and cracking a joke on the bride and the groom. Mika Singh and Sunny Leone were the guests and I got selected to ask the question and they made me sit right in front of the camera. I was looking forward to it but the crew was getting late and the interaction round did not happen that day. But I had that longing that I want to come on this stage someday, and then India's Laughter Champion happened which was on the same set as TKSS. So, with me, life is a cycle thing happened. If I get an opportunity to showcase my skill, I will extremely hard and do it in full power. Jahan do kadam chal rahe the vahan 10 kadam chalenge," concluded India's Laughter Champion winner.

