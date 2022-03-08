International Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to live her dream in reel and real life

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on International Women's Day, and her plans for the big day. “I am one of those few blessed women who are getting to live their dream in real and reel life, so yes everyday is Women’s Day for me. I will be shooting for my show. But I know my son gets very excited on Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, so he will make a greeting card for me. He will write ‘Happy Women’s Day’ on a piece of paper and present it to me, but for me that is the most beautiful card in the world,” shares Rupali.

She further adds, “I am shooting for a show which is talking about women empowerment, it's all about self love and self worth, so everyday is a celebration being this character.” Rupali says there are many women who have inspired her. “The first woman you look up to and learn from is your mother. My mom never went to a convent school, she was a Marathi medium student, and that too did not get to complete her education. She would do anything for anybody, and there is so much love,” says Rupali.

She explains, “For instance, imagine if she has one roti and has to feed two kids. She will definitely feed us, but even if someone comes from outside they too will get a piece of it. It was never like if that person is not a part of our family, they won’t get a piece of it. She feels a lot for other people and would do a lot for other people. So that was my inspiration. Sometimes I would wonder why she is doing so much for others, but after growing up you realise that’s where the real happiness lies. There is my mother-in-law too, who has battled many challenging times. These are the women who have inspired me.”

