Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura reveals his plans for the day with sister

Famous Telly actor Manit Jaura was last seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor quit the show few months back but now he is back on it after a period of seven months. He had quit the show saying that it was an impromptu decision and he had given almost everything to the character and there was not much left to do for him. The actor has returned to the show now with a new twist in his character. On the special day of Raksha Bandhan, he shared how he celebrates the day with his sister, in exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Manit Joura who plays the role of Rishabh in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya mentioned, "I believe women should be praised every day and not just once a year. They should be given love and respect, regardless of the occasion, be it your sister, mother or wife. I firmly believe in a very plunging quote from Osho 'If women had been respected in the past, humanity would not have been in such a mess as it is today – because women are half of the humanity'. You know the best and the most impressive part between my sister and me is the presence of being together on the occasions. We live in different cities so meeting each other is a beautiful gift for us. I don't look for one day, I always make my sister and mother feel special.

Talking about his plans for this year, he shared, “This Rakshabandhan, I won't be able to travel to Delhi because I will be shooting for Kundali Bhagya but this year she will be traveling to Mumbai. We will certainly go for shopping and gift her whatever she wants for herself. Personally, I love to treat them in every way possible way. I feel I’m really blessed to have such a lovely sister in my life. On the occasion of Rakhi, I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Rakshabandhan."

Kundali Bhagya’s actor Manit Joura is a well-known name in the television industry. He has been part of many shows including Ram Milaayi Jodi, Kumkum Bhagya and Prem Bandhan. The audience loves his performance in the show Kundali Bhagya.

