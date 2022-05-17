Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura returns after 7 months: My character has scope to perform

Famous Telly actor Manit Jaura was last seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor quit the show few months back but now he is back on it after a period of seven months. He had quit the show saying that it was an impromptu decision and he had given almost everything to the character and there was not much left to do for him. The actor has returned to the show now with a new twist in his character.

In the recent interview with Etimes, he opened up on the reason for his return to Kundali Bhagya. He said, “I didn't want to get back to the show, but when I heard the script and the kind of changes that were made to the story, I couldn't say no. In fact, I feel these changes in the story should have happened earlier. Had that been the case, I wouldn't have quit. There's a lot more to the story and my character has scope to perform, which is why I am a part of the show again. After I quit Kundali in November, last year, I worked in Naagin 6 and a few other projects as well. So it's not that I didn't have work on hand.”

Sharing about his new innings on Kundali Bhagya, he shared his excitement saying, "While I am excited to be part of the show, I hope the audience too will be happy to see me. As an actor, I always make sure to give my hundred percent to every scene, even if it is a one minute sequence in a show or a few seconds in a commercial. I always work and perform like it is my last work."

