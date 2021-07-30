EXCLUSIVE: Manit Joura on actor’s appearance: If you’re blessed with good looks then it’s not bad to flaunt it

Kundali Bhagya’s actor Manit Joura is a well-known name in the television industry. He has been part of many shows including Ram Milaayi Jodi, Kumkum Bhagya and Prem Bandhan. The audience loves his performance in the show Kundali Bhagya. However, the actor has shared his thoughts on the actor’s appearance. He says that an actor is not just an entertainer but is also responsible for bringing about a change in society. The actor also spoke about the fashion sense of television celebrities which are often been judged.

Manit said, “I don't think there’s anything bad in being desirable. Looks play a very important role in the life of actors, cricketers, politicians, etc. Everyone wants to look good, more so given the social media era. If you’re blessed with a good face, body, hair and you want to flaunt it in a certain way, that isn’t wrong. But you shouldn't overdo it. I know actors who take a lot of trouble to stay in vogue, compete with others all the time, and want to stay ahead. That’s when the pressure creeps in.”

“Style isn’t about which brand you’re wearing. For me, style is about what and how you’re thinking, how you behave with people and how people perceive you. This is what real style is. And this is the same within and outside the industry. I feel as actors we should be responsible as to how we behave or carry ourselves because we influence people,” adds the actor. He also believes that there is no harm in keeping yourself fit and beautiful.

According to him, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, , Vidya Balan, Ratna Pathak Shah and are the most stylish actors.

