5 Best Hindi TV Shows with unforgettable love triangles: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Love triangles have always been a popular theme in TV serials. These triangles create intense drama and are filled with twists, turns, and tragedies. One common storyline in certain Hindi TV shows is the introduction of love triangles, which the creators believe add spice to the plot. These complex love triangles evoke mixed feelings from viewers; some find them thrilling, while others consider them overly dramatic.

Now, it's your turn to choose which love triangle from the following shows has left a lasting impression on you.

5 TV serials exploring love triangles

Here are 5 Hindi TV serials on love triangles that we love, and sometimes resent.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Main Cast: Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha, Meenakshi Sethi, Chandni Sharma, Zayn Ibad Khan.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, a romantic suspense thriller TV series, features Rrahul Sudhir as Vansh Rai Singhania, Helly Shah as Riddhima, and Vishal Vashishtha as Kabir in the lead roles. The plot centers around Kabir, a dedicated police officer, on a mission to apprehend Vansh, a ruthless criminal. Despite Kabir's efforts, he enlists the help of his lover, Riddhima, to marry Vansh for his plan.

However, Riddhima discovers Kabir's evil intentions and learns about Vansh's compassionate nature, leading her to develop feelings for him. This sparks jealousy in Kabir, who is determined to win Riddhima back at any cost, causing chaos in Vansh and Riddhima's lives.

During the show's airing, fans created hashtag like #Riansh, which trended consistently. The series received immense love and support from its audience, who have continued to enjoy it to this day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Main Cast: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Bharati Patil, Yash Pandit, Kishori Sahane.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai, and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. The plot follows Virat, a young police officer who marries a woman to fulfill a promise made to her dying father. However, when his former lover reappears, Virat finds himself torn between two hearts. The story unfolds as Pakhi resorts to deceitful tactics to regain Virat's affection.

Recently, the show took a significant leap introducing new characters, leading to a complete shift in the storyline. The current leads of the series are Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Additionally, Shakti Arora, who played Ishaan Bhosale, exited the show last month.

Qubool Hai

Main Cast: Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, Amrapali Gupta, Shalini Kapoor, Nehalaxmi lyer, Karanvir Bohra.

The plot of Qubool Hai focused on Asad, played by Karan Singh Grover and Zoya, portrayed by Surbhi Jyoti, who were on the verge of exchanging vows. However, Tanveer, who is obsessed with Asad, schemed to create a misunderstanding that drove a wedge between the couple.

Consequently, Zoya ended their relationship and left for Ajmer. Tanveer nearly wedded Asad, but amidst intense drama, Zoya and Asad reignited their love. However, the festivities were short-lived and Tanveer, once again stooped too low, resurfaced to stake her claim on Asad.

Kumkum Bhagya

Main Cast: Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Leena Jumani, Supriya Shukla, Shikha Singh, Mrunal Thakur.

Shabir Ahluwalia, known as Abhishek or Abhi, Sriti Jha as Pragya, and Leena Jumani as Tanu were part of the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. Tanu always tried to sabotage Abhi and Pragya's relationship. Following the leap, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir, Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi, and Pooja Banerjee as Rhea now lead the show. Ranbir, initially a spoiled character, shares a strong bond with Rhea. Over time, he falls for Prachi, who is his complete opposite. This upsets Rhea, leading her to plot ways to separate them. Fans still enjoy revisiting the older episodes of Kumkum Bhagya.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Main Cast: Kanchi Singh, Mishkat Varma, Reena Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Ashita Dhawan, Vinay Jain, Navi Bhangu.

The show tells a cute love story between the main characters Raj, played by Mishkat Varma, and Avni, portrayed by Kanchi Singh. They both have different views on love and the series is set against a traditional Marwadi backdrop, embracing ethnic values. Raj is captivated by Avni's sweet and caring nature, making efforts to win her over. Despite his desire to confess his love, the entry of Samrath, played by Navi Bhangu, adds a possessive twist to Raj's character. Avni, on the other hand, has developed feelings for Raj but is yet to reveal them. However, Samrath's admiration for Avni might complicate things. Despite the love triangle dynamic, it's clear that Raj and Avni are destined to be together forever.

The fresh wave of love triangles continues to rule the small screens and provides a dose of entertainment which is much needed to the audience.

Tell us which love triangle track you enjoyed the most.

