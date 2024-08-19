Top 5 Hindi TV shows featuring more than 2 sisters: From Hum Paanch to Shastri Sisters

Indian television has predominantly focused on genres like romance, daily family drama, and thrillers, but only a few have delved into the lives of sisters, their unbreakable bond, and the essential role they play in each other's lives. These shows beautifully portrayed the heartwarming relationships between sisters and highlighted the immense value of having sisters as siblings.

As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, let's journey back in time by evoking nostalgia and allowing ourselves to relive the moments when many TV series featured families with three or more daughters, showcasing the vibrant dynamics of multiple sisters living together.

An elder sister often acts as the pillar of support, holding the family intact. These Hindi TV serials capture the essence of sisterly love and highlight how sisters stand strongly for each other.

Top 5 TV shows with more than 2 sisters

Here are 5 Hindi TV shows that depicted households with more than 2 sisters.

1. Hum Paanch

Main Cast: Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichura, Vidya Balan, Rakhi Vijan, Vandan Pathak, Amita Nangia, Ashok Saraf, Anna Khan.

Hum Paanch is a popular Hindi comedy-drama series that holds the distinction of being one of the most watched and beloved shows on TV in the 1990s. The plot centers around five sisters with different personalities who try to get along with their family, leading to comedic and dramatic situations. These sisters are poles apart and experience a day filled with adventures and laughter. The sitcom was released in 1995 and wrapped up in 1999.

The five wild and troublesome daughters of Anand Mathur are Meenakshi, the eldest, is a feminist advocating for women's equality. Radhika, the second daughter, is intelligent but has hearing and vision impairments, so she wears glasses and hearing aids.

Sweety is the third sister amongst the five who aspires to be a model due to her beauty but lacks intelligence. Rakhi Vijan's portrayal of Sweety garnered immense popularity, with many viewers mimicking her character's signature actions, like singing and opening the door whenever the bell rings.

Kajal, the fourth sister, is a tomboy with a rough demeanor. The youngest daughter, Chhoti, enjoys causing mischief and gossiping about others. Each episode showcases the sisters coming together for mischievous schemes, resonating with the audience and creating emotional connections due to their relatability.

2. Main Hoon Aparajita

Main Cast: Shweta Tiwari, Shweta Gulati, Manav Gohil, Shruti Choudhary, Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori, Garvita Sadhwani.

The TV show Main Hoon Aparajita, featuring Shweta Tiwari in the lead role, centers around Aparajita, who faces a challenging marital situation when her husband Akshay, played by Manav Gohil, falls in love with Mohini, portrayed by Shweta Gulati, and leaves his wife for another woman. Aparajita, a single mother, raises their three daughters independently, overcoming obstacles to ensure they can hold their heads high.

The three sisters, Chhavi, Disha, and Asha, support their mother, who manages a laundry shop. Disha, being the second elder sister, is fearless and also teaches her older and younger sisters to be one and learn to fight in any situation.

Despite facing societal judgment, Aparajita and her daughters receive backing from Aparajita's mother-in-law, whom they call Amma, and Mohini's daughter, Niya, who bonds well with the sisters. These four girls develop a strong sisterly bond and later unite to teach Mohini a powerful lesson.

3. Shastri Sisters

Main Cast: Ishita Ganguly, Neha Pednekar, Sonal Vengurlekar, Pragati Choursiya, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rajesh Jais, Sumit Bharadwaj, Neelu Kohli.

The TV serial Shastri Sisters is based on Narayan Shastri's four daughters, Alka, Anushka, Devyani, and Piya, who relocate from a small town in Kanpur to Delhi. Amidst many memories spent in Kanpur, they experience the culture shock that the new city has to offer. The Shastri Sisters are four pillars of their father, Narayan Shastri.

The show delves into the ups and downs that the sisters experience. Alka, the eldest, struggles with leaving Kanpur after confessing her love to someone special. Anushka shines as the intelligent and grounded sister among the four. Devyani, portrayed by Sonal Vengurlekar, is the bindass girl who knows how to get her work done, always with a kind heart. Peeya, the youngest sibling, is affectionately pampered but not spoiled. Her sisters ensure she never feels the absence of their mother.

4. Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls

Main Cast: Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sukirti Kandpal, Meera Deosthale, Shilpa Raizada, Simple Kaul, Sara Khan, Aamir Ali, Anang Desai.

Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls is a TV series inspired by the 2013 novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. It follows the lives of five rebellious sisters with diverse personalities known for their mischievous ways, which often worry their father. Despite their differences, the sisters confront challenges as a team, showcasing their unity. The show is set against the backdrop of Delhi, portraying the unique characteristics of the alphabetically named sisters.

5. Kasamh Se

Main Cast: Ram Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Gurdeep Kohli, Roshni Chopra, Ashwini Kalsekar.

Kasamh Se was a hit TV show featuring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai as the main leads. The story follows three sisters named Bani, Pia, and Rano, who arrive in Mumbai to fulfill their father's wish after his untimely demise. They live with Jai Walia, a ruthless but fair business tycoon who has a connection with the girl's parents. This serial captures the close bond between sisters and how strong it is as they go through events that test their bond.

The TV serials depicting the strong bond between sisters truly captivated the hearts of viewers with touching and emotional moments. Now, it's your turn to express some sisterly love to your own sisters.

Which TV Serial showcasing sisters' bond is your favorite?

