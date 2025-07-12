Bade Achhe Lagte Hain major upcoming twist: Is Rishabh on a mission to destroy Bhagyashree's life?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fans, get ready for a mind-blowing twist in the show, which will make your jaw drop. The green flag and adorable Rishabh's cold avatar will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of the show. Not only that, Rishabh is not the hero but the villain of Bhagyashree's life and this upcoming twist is something that will shatter her life. That's not all. Rishabh is probably working for someone to destroy Bhagyashree's life. Everything about this is shown in the new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Rishabh on a mission to destroy Bhagyashree's life?

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain new season on their official social media handle. In this promo, it can be seen that Bhagyashree (played by Shivangi Joshi) and Rishabh are on an outing. Bhagyashree can't stop admiring Rishabh and remembers his sweet gestures for her. Bhagyashree confesses her love for him and tells him, "I love you."

Watch glimpse of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's upcoming twist here-

This confession leaves him in shock. A scene is then shown where Rishabh (played by Harshad Chopda) is all suited up and has a cold look on his face. A man, whose identity is not revealed, asks Rishabh for an update on his plan. Rishabh reveals that Bhagyashree has fallen in love with him, but she is yet to get insulted.

This forthcoming twist is sure to shock fans as Rishabh's true identity, his plans, his motive and his reason to destroy Bhagyashree's life, all will be revealed.

Fans reaction

After this promo was dropped, fans quickly took over the comment section of this post and reacted to this twist. One fan wrote, "Rishabh from loving, caring mode to fire mode show is going to be intense and rocking now."

Another fan commented, "It's time to unfold the Mystery," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain new season, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show premiered on June 16. It will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

