Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's son hospitalized, Mehzabeen Coatwala gives his health update- PIC

Bigg Boss 17 winner and famous stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's son Mikael is currently hospitalized. This concerning news was shared by his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, on her social media account, giving an update about her son's health. Mehzabeen disclosed that the 7-year-old is admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with viral infections. Sharing a picture with him, she wished for her son to get better.

Mehzabeen Coatwala gives son's health update

Mehzabeen Coatwala uploaded a picture on her Instagram story with her son Mikael. Here, the little one is seen lying on the bed in the hospital. In another picture, she can be seen hugging him. Sharing this, Mehzabeen wrote, "Get well soon my baby boy."

She even urged parents to be cautious about kids catching viral infections. Mehzabeen wrote, "To all parents, with the viral infections going around, let's be extra cautious. Keep an eye on your kids' hygiene and take care!"

Here's her picture with Mikael

Mehzabeen Coatwala has an active presence on her social media account. She often shares a sneak peek into her personal and professional lives.