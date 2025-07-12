Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport on charges of theft- Deets Inside

Abdu Rozik is a popular singer from Tajikistan and also a very famous social media star. The 21-year-old gained massive fame after his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16. Now, as per recent reports, Abdu was detained after landing at Dubai International Airport on Saturday (July 12). He had returned from Montenegro. He was taken into custody by the authorities at 5 AM after he was accused of theft.

Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport

According to Khaleej Times, Abdu Rozik's team confirmed his arrest. The real reason for his complaint has not been revealed yet. The report says that Abdu's team declined to give more details on his arrest. No official statement has been issued by the Dubai authorities yet. An official statement from Abdu's team regarding his arrest is still awaited. As per reports, Abdu remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 16 fame was also questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2014. He was investigated as a witness in a money laundering case involving a hospitality firm with suspected ties to an alleged narcotics trafficker. While Abdu wasn't accused of any illegal activities, the incident made headlines in India.

For the unversed, Abdu lived in Dubai for several years and built a career spanning from music, boxing, entertainment and entrepreneurship.

About Abdu Rozik's career in TV industry

Abdu Rozik became a renowned face and a household name after his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. During his stint, he was praised for his unfiltered personality and cuteness. He made a good bond with Shiv Thakare. Their friendship is among the rare friendships that still continue after the show's conclusion. He even appeared in one of the episodes of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Abdu made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and more. On Television, Abdu was last seen as a contestant on Laughter Chefs Season 2. He was paired with Elvish Yadav. However, Rozik had taken a mid-show exit due to personal reasons and never returned to the show.

