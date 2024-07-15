Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Reception: Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Ravi Kishan and other TV celebs attend

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been the talk of the world for several months now. Finally, in the presence of their family and among a thousand other prominent names, the couple got married on June 12, followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

Today (June 14), a grand wedding reception is hosted by the Ambanis, where Television stars like Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Anusha Dandekar, and many others are seen arriving.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya:

Television's beloved couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vadiya look magnificent in glamourous traditional ensembles as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. While Rahul sported an all-black look and donned an embellished jacket, Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a fully embellished yellow saree. The couple looked amazing as they posed for the pictures patiently.

Watch Disha Parmat and Rahul Vaidya's video here-

Ravi Kishan:

Renowned Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 1, arrives for Anant and Radhika's wedding reception with his family. While Ravi's wife, daughter, and son are twinning in gorgeous white ethnic attires, the talented star chose to opt for a traditional black look for the ceremony.

Take a look at Ravi Kishan's PIC with his family here-

Anusha Dandekar:

Slaying and killing it like always, Anusha Dandekar arrives in a stylish pastel green outfit as she attends Anant and Radhika's reception. While her pastel green lehenga with golden motifs steals the spotlight, her emerald-studded statement neckpiece adds extra charm to her look. Like always, Anusha is all smiles and giggles as she poses for the paparazzi for the snaps.

Watch Anusha Dandekar's video here-

Khesari Lal Yadav:

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 13, arrives for Anant and Radhika's wedding reception ceremony. For the occasion, Khesari chose an all-white ethnic outfit and was all smiles while giving poses to the paparazzi.

Take a look at Khesari Lal Yadav's PIC here-

