Anupamaa Update, June 24: Anupama confronts Shruti over targeting her workplace

Anuj asks Shruti if she'll join him at the Shah house now or later. Shruti inquires why he's going so early. Anuj explains that since it's a wedding house, there's much to do. He considers Dimpy like a daughter and wants to help Baa and Babuji.

He mentions that he dropped Aadhya off there and wants to see her, despite knowing she’s well taken care of. He asks if he should wait for her. Shruti gets a message from a food critic, which Anuj notices.

Shruti tells him she'll take some time to get ready and asks him to go ahead. Anuj leaves. Shruti then calls Ms. Smith to arrange a meeting. Anuj, sensing something is off, suspects Shruti feels insecure seeing him and Anupama together.

Anupama and Kavya secretly bond with Aadhya

Aadhya helps the kids with their food. Anupama remarks that in a household, younger children tend to see the older ones as leaders and follow their lead.

Baa invites Aadhya to eat, and Kavya offers to feed her. Kavya then gestures for Anupama to join in. Anupama places a bite of food in Aadhya's mouth; Aadhya doesn't notice her and eats it.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Anupama hides behind Kavya when Aadhya almost sees her. She expresses her gratitude to Kavya and continues feeding Aadhya. Baa asks Babuji how they can leave when their family loves them so much. Babuji insists that they must go.

Vanraj's plans are thwarted as Anupama stands firm

Vanraj expresses uncertainty about Titu's friend's whereabouts and encounters Anupama, feeling that her presence will hinder his plans. Anupama hopes that Vanraj's negative intentions will not succeed. After Vanraj leaves, Devika decides to follow Anupama. Anupama discusses with Kavya that Vanraj's plan seems disrupted and they pledge to thwart it if it's not already ruined.

Dimpy joins them, expressing concerns about her makeup and lehenga fitting. Anupama assures Dimpy that she will be a stunning bride. Despite Dimpy's apprehensions, Anupama assures her that everything will be fine and no mishaps will occur.

Vanraj's deception unveiled by Devika's revelation

Anupama steps out of the house to get sweets and joins Anuj in his car. Anuj expresses his desire to talk to her, mentioning his sleepless night filled with dilemmas. Hearing Baa approaching, Anupama asks Anuj to let her go, and he complies.

Meanwhile, Devika follows Vanraj and overhears his conversation with the inspector about their search for someone. The inspector mentions they will visit a particular address. Just then, Devika notices Vanraj standing nearby. She reveals that she recorded everything and plans to show it to Baa and Babuji.

Vanraj, amused, dismisses her concerns, stating she doesn't know the context of his conversation with Baa and Babuji. He advises Devika to focus on breaking Shruti and Anuj's marriage instead of worrying about Dimpy and Titu. With that, he leaves, singing a song.

Shruti's meeting with Ms. Smith unveils unintended consequences

Ms. Smith and Shruti meet at a restaurant, where Ms. Smith mentions Shruti's disappearance after the spice and chutney incident. Shruti recalls Anuj's assurance that it wasn't Anupama's fault.

Ms. Smith remarks on Shruti's eagerness to meet her, revealing that she initially intended to warn the restaurant management but ended up reporting the incident to health authorities and leaking it to the media due to Shruti's insistence.

Shruti realizes her actions unintentionally escalated the situation. Ms. Smith thanks Shruti for prompting corrective actions and ensuring accountability. Meanwhile, a waiter delivers a parcel to Anupama at another table.

Ms. Smith congratulates Shruti on her upcoming marriage and suggests attending it. Shruti confides that her fiancé is unaware of the spice and chutney incident and prefers to keep it that way. Ms. Smith assures her of secrecy, and they toast to their agreement.

Anupama confronts Ms. Smith

Anupama confronts Ms. Smith as she tries to leave, addressing her as the American food critic famous for disliking spice and flavor yet sensationalizing news for popularity. Anupama accuses Ms. Smith of spreading fake news despite Anupama's pleas for fairness and clarifies that the incident was orchestrated by Gulati, which Shruti is aware of.

Anupama vows to return to America and clear her name, urging Ms. Smith to write the truth. After Ms. Smith leaves, Anuj finishes a call and is greeted by Aadhya, who hugs him. Anuj expresses his restlessness in her absence and is pleased by Aadhya's happiness with the kids.

Dimpy informs Anuj of Ansh calling him, prompting Aadhya to leave. Anuj playfully teases Dimpy, who asserts their determination to fight for their love till the end.

Anupama confronts Shruti

Anupama questions Shruti's motives, asking why she targeted not just her personally but also her work, workplace, colleagues, dreams, self-respect, talent, and more. She accuses Shruti of being cowardly for not confronting her directly if she had issues, instead of backstabbing her.

Anupama expresses deep hurt over the damage to her professional life, contrasting Shruti's indifference with her own concern. Anuj tries to call Shruti, but she ignores it.

When Anuj calls Anupama, Shruti questions why he's calling her. Anupama insists on addressing the situation directly and asks Shruti why she did what she did.

Shruti counters by accusing Anupama of trying to steal Anuj from her, mentioning Anupama's intentional move to New York and to their house to get closer to Anuj. She accuses Anupama of using emotional tactics to gain Anuj's favor and prevent their marriage.

Shruti portrays herself as the victim of Anupama's actions and lectures her about right and wrong. Anupama is taken aback by Shruti's accusations.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

