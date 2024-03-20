Anupamaa Written Update, March 20: Yashdeep feels bad for Anupama as she learns about Shruti and Anuj's wedding news. Anupama gets emotional but leaves for her dance class. Yashdeep gets angry seeing Anuj and Shruti's wedding card.

Vanraj and Baa speak bad about Anupama:

Vanraj is surprised to learn that Anuj gave his and Shruti's wedding invitation to Anupama on her birthday. Kinjal says that Anuj had no idea about Shruti giving the invitation to Anupama. Vanraj tells Baa that Anuj must have realized that Anupama has changed and so he must have decided to move on.

Vanraj then compares Anupama and Anuj saying how Anuj is a big businessman and Anupama is no one. He recalls how Anupama wanted to marry Anuj and speaks badly about Anupama. Baa then talks badly about Anupama saying how she couldn't take care of her second wedding.

Baa mentions how she called Vanraj wrong but she couldn't take care of her wedding.

Kinjal lashes out at Vanraj and Baa:

Kinjal loses her calm and lashes out at Baa and Vanraj for speaking badly about Anupama. She reminds Vanraj how he betrayed Anupama's trust and reminds Baa that she treated Anupama as a servant. Baa argues saying that she could have forgiven Vanraj.

Kinjal points out how she forgave Toshu and now she is living in a worse condition. She reminds them how Anupama chose a life partner after she got divorced from Vanraj but Vanraj cheated on Anupama despite being a father to three kids. As Baa and Kinjal argue, Vanraj shouts at Kinjal for arguing with them.

Kinjal tells Vanraj how he and Baa think small. She continues arguing with Vanraj and Baa. Vanraj then shouts at her for supporting Anupama and then asks her to make tea.

Baa says that she will make tea. Kinjal then confronts Vanraj and asks about Toshu. She tells Vanraj that Toshu is in trouble as he has escaped. He asks Vanraj to tell her where Toshu is. Vanraj confesses saying that he knows where Toshu is but he won't tell her and Anupama. Vanraj says that they should take the case back.

Kinjal refuses saying that this time Toshu will have to pay for his mistakes. She warns Vanraj that if Toshu doesn't confess his mistake to the cops then she will go to India with Pari. She tells Vanraj that she is tired of making compromises and won't do it anymore.

Kinjal warns Vanraj saying that if Toshu doesn't confess his crime to the police then she will make him pay for his mistakes in her way. Vanraj and Baa are shocked as Kinjal walks out in anger.

Anupama dances to vent out:

As Anupama walks out of the restaurant, she is shocked as she recalls Shruti giving her a wedding invitation. Yashdeep arrives and tells Anupama that he will accompany her to the restaurant. Anupama teaches dance to students. Yashdeep and Diya discuss how women go through so many difficulties but emerge stronger.

Anupama gets emotional as she recalls receiving Shruti and Anuj's wedding invitation and dances to vent her feelings.

Shah family prepares to depart USA:

As Baapuji, Kavya, Dimpy, Pakhi, and the kids prepare to depart to the USA, they talk to Baa and Vanraj on the phone. Kavya then tells Vanraj that she will stay at her sister's house in the USA and he doesn't have to worry about it. She then tells him that she will also meet Anupama. Dimpy informs Titu that they are leaving for the US. Pakhi sees Titu's reply and gets jealous.

Anuj and Anupama talk:

As Yashdeep and Anupama are talking, Anuj arrives to meet her. Yashdeep taunts Anuj for sending his wedding card to Anupama and then leaves. Anuj apologizes to Anupama as he didn't know that Shruti would give her a wedding invitation. Anuj recalls how he thought Shruti would help him cope with his loneliness but mentions how that never happened.

He says how she grew extremely close to Aadhya and managed everything including Aadhya's panic attacks. Anuj states how Shruti took over all the responsibilities of Aadhya and she is okay only because of Shruti. As Anuj explains this, he and Anupama get teary-eyed.

Anuj expresses how Shruti has always been there for them and he can't ignore her efforts. He tells Anupama that he always wanted closure from her but never got it. Anuj reveals to Anupama that he got to know from the doctors that Shruti is traumatized and can slip into depression if she gets more stress.

Anuj shares with Anupama that he can't let Shruti live alone and he is marrying her because Aadhya loves her a lot. Anupama asks Anuj whether he loves Shruti. Anuj says that Shruti is his close friend and he only respects her.

Anupama gets emotional as she tells Anuj that even he has the right to be happy. She tells him that she is happy for him as he is moving on and asks him to not back out from his decision. Anupama tells him that he was never happy with her so he has the right to be happy. She asks him to not look back at his past. Anupama and Anuj cry. The episode ends.

