Anupamaa Written Update, March 21: Anupama and Anuj cry. Anuj wishes Anupama on her birthday and gives her a white rose. Anuj asks Anupama to fulfill all her wishes. He takes a promise from Anupama and tells her to be happy always. Anupama gives her the promise. As they talk, Vanraj sees them from a distance. Anuj and Anupama couldn't stop crying as they said goodbye to each other.

After Anuj leaves, Anupama thinks that life doesn't go as planned. She mentions how life doesn't have a happy ending always. She feels grateful as she had a chance to be happy. Vanraj observes Anupama from a distance as she cries thinking about Anuj.

Baa informs Anupama about family coming to the USA:

As Anupama returns home, Vanraj taunts her for her separation from Anuj. He taunts her for receiving a rose from Anuj. Anupama gives him a befitting reply and asks him to stay away from her life. Anupama asks Vanraj to not feel pity for her.

As Vanraj continues taunting Anupama, she slams him for allowing Toshu to run away and asks him to tell Toshu to come back. Vanraj asks Anupama to stop threatening him with Toshu and she asks him to convince Toshu to confess.

As Vanraj and Anupama argue, Baa asks them to stop fighting and informs Anupama that everyone is coming to the USA tomorrow. Anupama gets extremely happy after learning this news. She gets emotional as she thinks of meeting Baapuji after five years. Anupama cries thinking that she will meet Ansh, Ishaani and Maahi. Anupama and Kinjal leave to prepare good food for the kids.

Baa advises Vanraj to not misbehave with Anupama as Baapuji is coming. She tells him that if Anupama gets upset and goes away then she will have to do the house chores and she won't be able to do it. She requests Vanraj to stay calm as they need Anupama.

Anuj and Shruti discuss their feelings:

Anuj reaches home and sees Shruti teaching Aadhya. Aadhya sees Anuj and hugs him while thanking him for marrying Shruti. She expresses her joy for the marriage and then leaves. Anuj tells Shruti how things got awkward at the restaurant so he went to meet Anupama to get a closure. He tells Shruti that he explained to Anupama how important Shruti is in their life.

Shruti then apologizes to Anuj for giving the wedding card to Anupama and mentions how she must have hurt her. Anuj understands Shruti's emotions and asks her to calm down. Shruti expresses how bad she feels as she spoiled Anupama's birthday. Shruti then asks Anuj if he is happy with the wedding.

Anuj tells Shruti that she is his best friend and a great mother to Aadhya and he walks away. Shruti gets upset as Anuj didn't accept their wedding as she expected.

Anupama and Kinjal get excited to meet the family:

Anupama and Kinjal get excited thinking how they will be meeting everyone after five years. Anupama gets teary-eyed thinking about Ansh. Kinjal and Pari also get excited to meet everyone. When Pari asks about Toshu, Kinjal tells her that Toshu is out for work and will return soon. Kinjal then asks Anupama what they should tell everyone regarding Toshu. Anupama shares her confusion with Kinjal. She gets angry at Vanraj for supporting Toshu.

Anupama tells Kinjal that they should tell the truth about Toshu to the family. Kinjal asks Anupama if she will stay with them as the entire family is coming. Anupama mentions that she wants to meet the family but can't sacrifice her dreams again by getting involved in relationships. Kinjal advises Anupama to stay with them.

Vanraj asks Toshu to come back:

Toshu gets angry as he learns about Kinjal's intention to leave him. Vanraj asks Toshu to come home and tells him that they will request Anuj to take the case back. Toshu tells Vanraj that Anuj will get convinced but Anupama will send him to jail. Toshu then tells Vanraj that as the entire family is coming to America, he should try blackmailing Anupama and Kinjal so that they get convinced. He then disconnects the call.

Anupama meets Baapuji:

Next morning, Kinjal, Vanraj, and Anupama do preparations as the family is coming home. Pari gets excited to meet everyone. As Anupama goes to the door to put the garlands, she bumps into Baapuji. Anupama and Baapuji break down as they meet each other.

Anupama and Baapuji talk to each other and continue crying. Baapuji gets upset because Anupama didn't call her. Anupama convinces him. She does the aarti and welcomes Baapuji inside their house. They get emotional. Anupama notices Baapuji's nails are white and scolds him for not eating his vitamins. Baapuji then enters and meets everyone.

Pari and Kinjal greet Baapuji. Baapuji then asks for Toshu. Vanraj then lies saying that Toshu has gone out for work. When Vanraj asks Baapuji where are the others, Baapuji informs that he and Pakhi have come in one taxi and others are coming in another taxi. Pakhi arrives cribbing and sees Anupama. She meets Anupama but doesn't hug her. Pakhi then hugs Kinjal and Anupama feels bad. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

