'We want Naagin 7': Fans demand new season of Ektaa Kapoor's fictional show amid Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi return

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been quite in the news ever since the makers officially decided to bring back the iconic show. The promo is out, Smriti Irani is back, the premiere date has been announced, and all is set to go. On July 10, Ektaa released a statement expressing her emotions about bringing the fans' favorite show.

While many congratulated the filmmaker, a section of fans requested her to launch a new season of her other hit show, Naagin.

Fans demand Naagin 7

When Ektaa Kapoor shared her statement announcing the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fans flooded the comment section of this post, requesting an update on Naagin 7. Many urged Ektaa to share the teaser of Naagin 7 and asked her to share some information on the show.

One fan wrote, "We're waiting for Naagin 7," another user commented, "what about Naagin 7."

Read all comments here-

Speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new season is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 PM.

Update on Naagin 7

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back with a new season, fans of the supernatural show Naagin have been patiently waiting for the new season's launch. The buzz about the show has been in the air for many months now. It was reportedly supposed to begin early this year.

In February, Ektaa Kapoor officially announced Naagin 7 and assured fans that the show is being made. She had earlier disclosed that the team would put up an update very soon.

After Naagin 7 was announced, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to gauge the audience's opinion on who they wanted to see as the lead actors and actresses in the show. Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey were chosen by fans to play the lead roles in Naagin 7.

Speaking about the last season, Naagin 6 starred Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. It was one of the most successful seasons of the supernatural show. Naagin 6 premiered on February 12, 2022, and ended on July 9, 2023.

