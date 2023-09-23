Anupamaa written update, September 23: Guru Maa narrates her story

Anuj refuses to accept Guru Maa as his mother. Anuj firmly tells Anupamaa that he doesn't want to discuss this matter any further, stating that everything is over from his end. Anupamaa, however, pleads with him to hear out Guru Maa once. She emphasizes that if there's any wrongdoing on Guru Maa’s part, she would be willing to accept it and wants him to give her a chance to tell her side of the story. Anupamaa underlines the profound connection between a mother and her child, saying that if the child suffers, the mother suffers as well, and if the child is scared, the mother shares that fear. She says that a mother is constantly worried about her child. Anupamaa says that she is not trying to interfere between him and Guru Maa but says that she believes in the importance of communication in any relationship. Anuj smiles and says that he can never say no to Anupamaa.

Anuj then asks Pakhi to take Choti Anu inside, allowing the adults to continue their conversation. As Choti Anu leaves, Anuj addresses Guru Maa, questioning her about the storm that forced her to leave him at an orphanage despite giving birth to him. Leela also expresses her astonishment at Guru Maa's retrospective actions.

Guru Maa proceeds to share her life's story, describing how she, like any other woman, had dreams and ambitions but was met with resistance from her family. She tells everyone that she was born in a village in a middle-class family and despite being born in a middle-class family she has some higher dreams and aspirations, but her family never supported her. She says that her family's perspective on women pursuing their ambitions was unfavorable. Guru Maa tells everyone that her family got her married to a clerk. She says that he used to love her and was a good man but he was just like her family and didn't understand her dreams at the same time, he didn't discourage her from chasing them either.

Guru Maa's eyes were filled with tears as she went on to narrate her life story. She continues and says that her life took a pivotal turn when she became pregnant. She tells Anuj that she got a big opportunity at that time to pursue her dreams but instead, she chooses her son and prioritizes her child's happiness over her aspirations, hoping that her son's birth would compensate for her unfulfilled dreams.

However, after his birth, she goes on to clinch yet another big opportunity to go abroad. Her Guru encouraged her to seize this chance, and despite her internal struggle and tears, she made the difficult decision to pursue her career. Guru Maa tells everyone that she took Anuj and her ghungroo to Mumbai where she left him in the orphanage.

Everyone goes into a state of utter shock. Anuj finally breaks his silence. He says that supported Anupamaa's desire to pursue her dreams and was even ready to go to America with her. He says that he doesn't know why Guru Maa's husband and family didn't support her, expressing his sorrow at the society's constraints that prevented her from chasing her dreams. He applauds working women who manage both their careers and motherhood, emphasizing that it's possible.

Anuj says that if Guru Maa wanted to pursue her dream she should have done it without abandoning him. He says that Guru Maa can never understand what he has gone through. Anuj says that he used to sit and look out at the orphanage window and hope that his parents would come to take him home. Anuj believes that Guru Maa didn't have a choice at the time, but he criticizes her for not visiting the orphanage all these years to check up on her son's well-being.

Advertisement

Anupamaa chimes in, echoing Anuj's sentiments about women pursuing their dreams. Anupamaa encourages Guru Maa to apologize for her actions, acknowledging her mistake. Guru Maa admits that she missed her son immensely but didn't have the courage to visit him. Anuj is hurt and angry and he says that he has nothing more to say to her. Anuj refuses to accept Guru Maa as his mother. Guru Maa tries to touch him and calls him beta. Anuj takes a step back and angrily tells Guru Maa not to address him as a beta ever again. Anuj tells Anupamaa that he respects her and that if she wants to keep Guru Maa in Kapadia Mansion she can but then he will not live there. Anuj leaves angrily.

Guru Maa is heartbroken seeing Anuj like this. She is about to faint when Adhik and Anupamaa catch her and make her sit on the sofa. Anuj retreats to his room, clearly distraught, and questions himself on why Guru Maa has returned.

Leela says that she has never seen a mother like her. She taunts her and asks her where were her emotions when she left her child in an orphanage. Vanraj also supports Leela and Anuj. Barkha jumps in to ask how a mother could do something so awful like this. She continues to criticize Guru Maa for her past actions, pointing out the hypocrisy in her decision to prioritize her dreams over her child. Anupamaa tells Barkha to stop. Ankush supports Anupamaa.

Kavya tells Anupamaa that the situation is overwhelming and says that she is worried that Anupamaa will be caught in the crossfire of a mother-son relationship.

Anupamaa asks Guru Maa to come to her room while Choti Anu comes to Anuj to hug him. Anuj hugs her back and starts crying. Choti Anu tells Anuj to cry as much as he wants to. She tells him that she also did the same thing when Maya came back.

This episode was viewed on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma groove to Amchya Papani Ganpati Anala: Watch