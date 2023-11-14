Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt reveal who has higher tolerance

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, the most loved celebrity couple are currently making headlines owing to their stint in Bigg Boss 17. The controversial reality show has shown sides of the couple that were unknown to their fans. Despite everything, their fans continue showing unconditional support for them. Before they entered the house, they sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and revealed things about them that their fans didn't know before.

Aishwarya Sharma or Neil Bhatt: Who has better tolerance capability?

In our conversation, we asked Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt about who between them has better tolerance capability. Both laugh out hearing the question and Aishwarya points toward Neil and says, “He has, I don’t.” Neil adds, “I have a strong threshold for a lot of things. I have a lot of patience. So it depends if I want to get angry or if I want to lose my cool. It’s in my hands.”

Aishwarya makes a face, waves her hands, and says, “No.” She laughs as Neil Bhatt mimics her and says, “Iska nahi hain. She just loses it.”

About Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 stint

Talking about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's stint in Bigg Boss 17, viewers have witnessed many ups and downs between them inside the house. Very recently, host Salman Khan lectured the actress for disrespecting Neil. He mentioned that he is inside the house because Neil and Bigg Boss have been very tolerant toward her. Later, Aishwarya broke down and told Neil that he is conscious because of the camera, while she is being herself and everyone is seeing her as the villain.

