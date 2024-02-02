Although Vicky Jain could not make it to the Bigg Boss 17 finals, he managed to become one of the most discussed and talked about contestants. The latest season of the controversial reality has come to an end, but the buzz among the audience for Vicky is intact. He recently sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla and landed his candid opinions on various factors and aspects.

Vicky Jain on his mom's comment on his marriage

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain opened up about the comment his mother landed about his wedding to actress Ankita Lokhande. He said, "Mom log ka jo apna emotion jo hota hai wo hota hai (The emotion mothers have holds relevance) but it doesn't mean ki jo words kahe gaye wo sahi the (that the words said were right)."

He continued to explain, "But it is just that ki wo ek emotion tha, ek situation thi jahan wo humse connect nahi kar paa rahe the. Woh dekh toh rahe hain par communicate nahi kar paa rahe hain (that there was an emotion, there was a situation where we were not able to connect. They are watching but are not able to communicate)."

Landing a more detailed explanation, Vicky Jain stated, "Jo real situation thi wo pata nahi thi, jaise hi bahar aaye, wo sab baatcheet ho gayi, sab normal ho gaya (The real situation was not known, as soon as I came out, all that conversation happened and everything became normal). It did not need that much of attention. Wo circumstantial tha. Uss samay sabko yeh feeing aa rahi thi. Aur kuch cheezein nahi honi chahiye thi par wo sari cheezein ho gayi (It was circumstantial. At that time, everyone felt that way. And some things should not have happened but all those things happened)."

Watch the full interview here:

For the uninitiated, while Vicky Jain was locked in the Bigg Boss 17 house, his mother exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla. Pointing at his marriage with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky's mom said, "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mein the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Ab woh nibhane tayaar hai (Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married and now he is ready to take the responsibility)."

