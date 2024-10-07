Bigg Boss 18's Shehzada Dhami and Alice Kaushik bond over 'loneliness'

Bigg Boss 18 has begun, and the contestants are all set to lock horns with each other and play the controversial game. On the first day inside the house, the contestants began to get to know each other and started to build a few connections. In the latest promo, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami and Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik found a few similarities between them and connected over their 'loneliness'.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami was seen asking Alice Kaushik about her family and if she stays alone. Kaushik shared that she stays alone and her sibling lives in Delhi but she has a limited relationship with them. Dhami added that he could relate to her as he also stays alone in a 2BHK flat. Alice added that sometimes loneliness creeps in and it is horrible, to which Dhami agreed.

Take a look at the promo here:

Talking about Shehzada Dhami's participation in the show, he came on board after being evicted from one of the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He revealed that he was sacked in front of the entire unit of the show and was also disrespected and humiliated. Dhami feels he has the capabilities and can use the Bigg Boss 18 platform for his future aspirations.

Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik shared about her parents' death, leaving the host of the show Salman Khan emotional. She mentioned how the silence in her house tries to eat her up. Khan mentioned that Alice is quite strong and can win the show.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss has predicted Alice's future which reveals that she can be one of the TOP 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 18. Will the prediction come true? Only time will reveal.

