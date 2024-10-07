Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Shehzada Dhami wouldn't have accepted Salman Khan's show if he was still in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; reveals WHY

Bigg Boss Season 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has officially begun! Drama, controversy, and entertainment are in store for audiences as 19 contestants, including one donkey, are locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata former actor Shehzada Dhami is also a participant of Bigg Boss 18.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shehzada Dhami exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla. He opened up about rejecting Bigg Boss offer in the past and expressed his interest in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Excerpts from the interview are below:

How excited are you to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

I am very excited.

Have you ever met or worked with Salman Khan?

No, it is my first time.

Were you offered Bigg Boss previously?

Yes, I was offered Bigg Boss earlier but I didn't accept it.

If the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata controversy had not happened, would you have accepted the offer of Bigg Boss?

If I had gotten the offer of Bigg Boss 18 during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, I wouldn't have accepted the offer. If I would have been free, then I would have taken the offer. I wouldn't have accepted a show while doing another show. Because there is a commitment and trust, and when trust is broken, it is not ethical.

What is that one thing that triggers you or might make you angry inside the show?

Disrespecting, especially women. If someone misbehaves, then they can't expect respect in return.

Advertisement

If after Bigg Boss, you get an opportunity to participate in another reality show that is Khatron Ke Khiladi, will you do it?

I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi.

How did your friend Pratiksha Honmukhe react to your participation in Bigg Boss 18?

No, I haven't told anyone that I am doing Bigg Boss. I have just told my mother. I am also a bit superstitious. I believe in hiding good news as more opportunities come to you, and if you tell everyone, then that remains incomplete. I didn't want this to be incomplete, so I just told my mother.

Take a look at the post here-

How was your mom's reaction?

My mom reminded me that I make my own decisions. She told me that if I made this decision to go to Bigg Boss, then I must have taken the decision after thinking about it. She told me that I am smart and I need to show people how real I am as a person. A mother knows her child very well, and no one knows her child better than a mother. She told me, 'Just show your real personality. Don't fake it.' So I am just following my mom's instructions.

Advertisement

What are those three things that you will miss inside Bigg Boss House?

My cellphone, my personal space. I will not get my personal space in Bigg Boss House as all contestants will be in the same room. I will miss going out.

How are you as a person? Practical, emotional, or short-tempered?

I am not at all short-tempered. I know the difference between right and wrong. I will give an opinion on wrong things and won't call it right.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss?

No.

As we have seen in Bigg Boss, all contestants have to do their duties on their own. So which one duty will you not be able to do?

I will try my best to do everything. Duties that I am not able to do, I will try to do that as well. If there's something that I am not able to do at all, I will expect everyone to help me with it.

Advertisement

On the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami entered the house with co-contestant Avinash Mishra. Including them, 19 contestants have participated in Salman Khan's reality show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami: Being Shehnaaz Gill's suitor to quitting Choti Sarrdaarni; lesser known facts about him