From being Shehnaaz Gill's suitor to quitting Choti Sardarni: Lesser known facts about Bigg Boss 18's Shehzada Dhami

And the madness of Bigg Boss 18 has begun!

This year, many promising faces from the industry have been roped in to lock horns with each other in the show. Popular and controversial names like Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and others will be locked inside the house for around three months. One of the most controversial contestants on the show is Shehzada Dhami. While he is popularly known for his controversy with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers, let's look at other lesser-known facts about the actor.

Shehnaaz Gill's suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Shehzada Dhami entered as a wildcard contestant in Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He had an interaction with Gill; however, Shehnaaz did not find his attitude correct. While Shehzada had tried to impress Shehnaaz with his one-liners, she countered his claims and gave him a tough time. Shehzada had long hair and a heavy mustache back then.

Take a look at Shehzada Dhami's glimpses from Bigg Boss 18:

Quitting Chhoti Sardarni

Shehzada Dhami was roped in for the character of Sarabjeet's son Param in Chhoti Sardarni. He joined the show enthusiastically but quit after a few months because he was unhappy with how the track developed. He told the media that he was promised something else, but he didn't see the show's story go in that direction and thus decided to call it quits. Vineet Raina replaced Dhami as Param; however, he too quit the show after some time.

Advertisement

Rescuing an actress from a tricky situation

Shehzada Dhami played the lead role in Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun opposite Krishna Mukherjee. The actress recently reported about non-payment from the makers and ill-treatment on the sets of the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Krishna revealed that she was locked inside her make-up room and it was Shehzada Dhami who rescued her by opening the latch.

Krishna Mukherjee said, "On October 3, 2023, I was locked inside the make-up room. I panicked and called Chirag and Aly Goni. But by the time they could reach it would've been quite late. The first time that they locked me, Shehzada (Dhami) opened the door and helped me out."

Denying relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe

It was reported that Shehzada Dhami who played the character of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had developed a special bond with co-actress Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the character of Ruhi in the show. They were spotted together at various events and often shared reels and pictures together.

Advertisement

However, when the duo was terminated from the show overnight, Shehzada revealed that they were just friends and had no relationship.

Shehzada Dhami in Bigg Boss 18

Shehzada made an impressive entry in Bigg Boss 18 and revealed that he was humiliated in front of the entire unit of around 150 people. He mentioned that the crew of the show including the Director was quite disrespectful and rude to him. Salman Khan mentioned that he shouldn't bother about the same and make efforts to correct himself in the future so that nothing like that would happen again.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena are top 2 contenders for finale?