Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik opens up about dad's suicide and mom's demise; Salman Khan praises her resilience saying 'There is 100% chance of...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.

Among the confirmed contestants announced by Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik is also one of the personalities to be entering the show. After the actress arrived on the stage and interacted with the host, the makers revealed unheard facts about her. In one of the segments, Alice Kaushik reveals that she was left alone after her parents passed away. After learning about her past, the Dabangg actor advised her to leave her past. He praised the Pandya Store actress and mentioned that her chances to win Bigg Boss 18 are 100%.

In a heartfelt conversation with Salman Khan, Alice revealed that she tragically lost her father in 2016. She expressed her deep longing to have meaningful conversations with him and to convey all the things that were left unsaid. Her father died by suicide in 2016, and while she struggled to cope with it, her mother passed away around last year due to a heart-related condition. The actress mentioned the silence in her house that she usually experiences after returning from the shoot haunts her.

Reacting to her past, Salman Khan praised her resilience. He said, “I believe now, after seeing this, there is a 100% chance of you winning Bigg Boss. Aapka jo ateet hai, mera maan na hai ki usko peeche chhodo (Whatever your past is, I don't believe you should leave it behind). It is very difficult par apne jis prakar se apne isko handle kiya hai, it is highly commendable (the way you have handled it, it is highly commendable).”

For the uninitiated, Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena were referred to as the top 2 contenders in the race to win Bigg Boss 18 title. This season, the makers have introduced Time Ka Taandav theme.

So far, the Bigg Boss 18 contestants are Hemlata Sharma, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Raj Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Arfeen Khan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

