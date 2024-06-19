The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. Anil Kapoor will take on hosting duties for this season of the controversial reality show. The show is set to premiere this weekend, generating immense anticipation among fans.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Bigg Boss OTT 3 host and superstar Anil Kapoor whether his early days were controversial or not.

Anil Kapoor opens up on his early days being controversial

When it was mentioned that his journey had been non-controversial, Anil Kapoor interrupted and said it wasn't like that. He said, “Yes, sometimes, but people have forgotten about it, so it’s okay. Why should I? I don’t want to refresh the memory.”

He opened up about his journey and said that those times have passed, and he prefers not to dwell on them, emphasizing a focus on the present.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch event took place in Mumbai on June 18, where host Anil Kapoor and the show's makers unveiled exciting updates about the upcoming season. While maintaining an air of mystery, they assured viewers that this season will feature a fresh and unique concept never before seen in Bigg Boss.

At yesterday's launch event, excitement peaked when Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui spoke with Anil Kapoor. When asked about stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, Kapoor said that no one can replace Salman Khan.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will premiere on June 21 exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The official list of contestants is still awaited, but the list of tentative contestants includes Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari. Fans are excitedly waiting for the confirmed lineup.

