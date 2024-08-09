Dalljiet Kaur expresses faith in Mumbai Police after filing FIR against Nikhil Patel; Says THIS

Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines for her legal battle with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Over the last few months, the two have leveled some serious allegations against each other. Recently, the actress filed an FIR against Patel on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Following this, Kaur took to social media to express her faith in the Mumbai Police, as she believes justice will be served.

Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, sharing a picture of a hoarding of the Mumbai police. Sharing it, she wrote, “No matter where in the world, I know justice will be served.” She also tagged the Mumbai police’s official Instagram account in the pictures.

For the unversed, Dalljiet filed an FIR against Nikhil on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. Filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, she accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. She penned down her experience on Instagram.

Patel was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. A few days ago, Kaur shared screenshots of a post in which Nikhil was seen with his new girlfriend Safeena Nazar and wrote, “No words…just tears that won't stop…”

Talking about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023. They dated for a year before officially announcing their relationship in February 2023.

After getting married, the duo moved to Kenya. While the Kenya-based businessman has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from a previous marriage, Kaur has a son, Jaydon. However, within a few months, their marriage hit rock bottom, and Kaur and her son relocated to Mumbai. Since then, speculations of their separation started.

In recent times, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress shared a lot of cryptic posts on social media. She even accused Patel of cheating on her and recently, the drama took a new turn when Kaur filed the FIR.

