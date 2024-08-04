Dalljiet Kaur lodges FIR amid ongoing dispute with estranged husband Nikhil Patel; Says 'I was shaken with whatever was happening...'

Dalljiet Kaur's troubled married life with estranged husband Nikhil Patel has been making headlines. After accusing Nikhil of cheating and not considering their marriage as legal, Dalljiet has now filed an FIR at the Mumbai police station. The actress penned down a long note thanking Mumbai police for their support, kindness and comfort that they offered to her during this tough phase.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dalljiet Kaur shared a note in which she thanked Mumbai Police for their support. In the caption of this post, Dalljiet expressed her gratitude for Mumbai police as she lodged an FIR and wrote, "I could not help but to pen down my experience of lodging FIR. Thank you so much Joint Conmisioner Of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing."

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's note here-

She further expressed that the Agripada Police Station was efficient, and kind, and due to their prompt response, she gained confidence in being heard and feeling safe. Dalljiet thanked the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Senior Inspector of Agripada Police Station for hearing her entire situation in detail and with patience.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress mentioned that she was surprised to receive water to calm her down and that the police even made her father comfortable. Dalljiet stated, "I was shaken with whatever was happening. Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir then carried the whole FIR with so much patience and empathy. There was Lady constable who sat throughout my filing making she was present in the room throughout the filing."

Advertisement

Dalljiet then shared, "I am convinced now that when you are on the right side of the law and are on side of truth, the Indian Police will empower you.I know now that women are safe in our country."

Recently, Dalljiet's estranged husband Nikhil Patel was spotted at Mumbai airport along with his alleged girlfriend Safeena Nazar.

For the uninformed, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel dated for a year before officially announcing their relationship in February 2023. They exchanged rings on January 3, 2023, in Nepal and got married in March 2023. Nikhil, a UK-based businessman, currently resides in Nairobi, Kenya, and has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from a previous marriage.

Following their marriage, Dalljiet and her son Jaydon moved in with Nikhil in Kenya. However, due to marital life differences, Dalljiet later relocated to Mumbai and she currently resides here.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur says Asim Riaz-Rohit Shetty's controversy on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was 'disturbing'