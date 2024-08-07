Dalljiet Kaur reflects on her and estranged husband Nikhil Patel's matching 'TAKE 2' tattoo; 'It was all about numbers...'

Dalljiet Kaur has been going through a rough phase of life. She has accused her NRI husband, Nikhil Patel, of cheating and recently filed a complaint against him. While the actress is dealing with her troubled marriage, Kaur also keeps sharing cryptic posts and their marriage photos on social media. This time, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame posted a video featuring her and Nikhil's matching 'Take 2' tattoos.

Dalljiet Kaur reveals the significance behind her 'Take 2' tattoo

On Aug 7, Dalljiet Kaur shared a short clip flaunting her and her estranged husband's matching tattoos. Offering a closer glimpse of it, the actress also showed having the tattoo while getting her mehendi done during her marriage with Nkhil Patel. The Bigg Boss 13 fame also included a snapshot of her and Nikhil's passport when they were leaving India after their marriage.

If observed carefully, the actress got a clapperboard inked with 'TAKE 2' written on her leg. One can also notice the date '07/09/22' mentioned. However, as usual, it was the caption that grabbed eyeballs. Expressing her emotions about the tattoo, Kaur wrote, "A tattoo that represented strength to fall in love again. Strength to trust again. Strength to leave the country and wrapping up everything for love and a hope to have family that me and Jaydon craved so much for."

Advertisement

She mentioned getting married for the second time after nine years. Explaining the significance of 'TAKE 2,' the Kulvaddhu actress penned, "Take 2 was a chance I gave myself, to call someone my husband. For my son to feel what having a father would feel like."

Reflecting on her ongoing dispute with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil, Dalljiet asserted that faith, loyalty, love, togetherness, commitment, and respect don't exist. Taking a dig at Patel's extramarital affair, the actress indirectly mentioned that her husband was involved with many women from the beginning; thereby, the switch happened quickly. Furthermore, the Nach Baliye 4 winner stated that she is willing to redesign her tattoo and is optimistic about looking forward to new designs.

Have a look at Dalljiet Kaur's social media post here:

Sunayana Fozdar's advice to Dalljiet Kaur

After the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared the video on her feed, netizens shared their thoughts in the comment section. Meanwhile, Sunayana Fozdar also left a comment that read, "New beginnings and second chances should always be welcomed No matter what ! So let’s the take 2 be …remove the date."

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur lodges FIR against Nikhil Patel

On August 4, Dalljiet shared a post thanking the Mumbai police authorities for making her 'feel safe' in the country. She lodged an FIR complaint against Nikhil Patel amidst their ongoing conflict. The latter was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his alleged girlfriend, Safeena Nazar, weeks after he threatened legal action on Dalljiet.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel dated for a year before officially announcing their relationship in February 2023. Later, the duo tied the knot on March 10, 2023. After getting married, the duo moved to Kenya. While the Kenya-based businessman has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from a previous marriage, Kaur has a son, Jaydon.

However, after her second marriage hit rock bottom, Kaur and his son relocated to Mumbai. For the last few months, she has been sharing ambiguous posts. Most recently, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame updated her Instagram story with a post that read, "Narcissists don't look for help or therapy, They look for a new partner who doesn't know they need help or therapy. (Until that new partner needs help and therapy)."

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur calls out estranged 'narcissist' husband in a now-deleted post: 'They look for a new partner'