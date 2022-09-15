Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals how Shraddha Arya reacted to his Sherdil Shergill Promo- EXCLUSIVE

Dheeraj Dhoopar is excited and all charged up for the premiere of his new daily soap, Sherdil Shergill. The show's story, as described by Dheeraj is very 'unique' and 'new-age drama,' and he is looking forward for the audience to re-witness his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna. There was a lot of hullabaloo when the actor quit his previous show, Kundali Bhagya, and his fans were disappointed and missed watching him on the television screens. However, Dheeraj won hearts when he announced his participation in the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the daily show, Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna's new show, Sherdil Shergill will hit the television sets on Monday, September 26. Prior to that, the actor had an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, he opened up about his experience, responses he's been receiving for his character Raj - a stand-up comedian, and a lot more. Interestingly, Shraddha Arya, his former co-actor from Kundali Bhagya had a special reaction to Sherdil Shergill's promo. The duo is best friends and she called him up immediately after seeing him as a stand-up comedian.

Shraddha Arya's reaction to Sherdil Shergill's promo.

The team of Kundali Bhagya and all the co-actors also called me and said that the promos are looking great. There are great reviews and great responses. I hope people like the show too. Shraddha Arya, too, called me up immediately after watching the promo and was pretty happy. She told me the promo is 'looking great.' That was the show's first promo of me as a stand-up comedian. She was very excited and happy and wished me luck. Check out the promo here: