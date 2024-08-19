Did you know THIS Barzakh actor has worked with Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, and John Abraham? FIND OUT

Pakistani actors crossing the borders and working in Bollywood films is not a new trend. Several Pakistani personalities, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly, Have shared screens with Bollywood's A-list stars. However, today we are here with the name that you must have heard but you probably might not have noticed in Hindi films. We are talking about Salman Shahid, Who was recently seen playing a pivotal role in the Pakistani series Barzakh.

His performance as a 76-year-old reclusive man who wishes to marry the ghost of his first love has garnered him praise from the audience. But did you know that Salman Shahid has previously shared screens with Vidya Balan and John Abraham? This Pakistani actor has worked in Ishqiya and adventure thriller film Kabul Express.

Salman Shahid in Ishqiya

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Ishqiya was released in 2010. The black comedy film featured Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, and Naseeruddin Shah in significant roles. And it was none other than Salman Shahid, who played the main antagonist in the movie. The Pakistani actor plays an interesting character, and his hilarious scenes with Naseeruddin Shah proved to be an absolute delight.

In an interview, Arshad Warsi revealed one of Salman Shahid's habits, which he realized during the Kabul Express and Ishqiya shoot. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, "Bahut pyaare insaann hain aur mere dost hain. Mujhe bahut pasand hai par unki ek ajeeb si ek aadat thi (He is a very sweet person and my friend. I like him a lot but he had a strange habit)."

Arshad said that Salman Shahid speaks beautifully and is well-versed in Urdu and English, but the Barzakh actor changes his voice, accent, and tone whenever he faces the camera. The former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge asserted that Salman would talk normally, but the sudden change in his pitch and expression felt weird to him. Arshad Warsi recalled how Vidya Balan was left in stitches during a scene when Salman did the same.

Salman Shahid in Kabul Express

Released in 2006, Kabul Express is helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film stars John Abraham and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Interestingly, the film featured Salman Shahid playing a Taliban soldier. Kabul Express opened to a good response and is one of the well-executed films made in Indian cinema.

Salman Shahid in Barzakh

Coming from the creative mind of Asim Abbasi, Barzakh blends magical realism with personal hurdles. Exploring the themes of gender inclusivity and generational trauma, the series features Salman Sahid as a 76-year-old man, Jafar Khanzada. He lives a reclusive life in the Land of Nowhere and runs a tourist resort named Mahtab Mahal. In the series, Jafar shares an estranged relationship with his sons, and this is because he has been such a loner that he could not even form a connection with them.

Salman Shahid's other projects

Before Barzakh, Salman Shahid has been a part of numerous ventures. It has been more than 20 years since he has been active in the acting industry. Some of his well-known Pakistani serials are Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, and Raqeeb Se.

For the unversed, Salman Shahid has worked in theatre as well. He wrote, directed, and acted in the serial Bano Ko Pehchano. Born to producer Saleem Shahid and the late veteran actress Khursheed Shahid, the actor is one of the acclaimed personalities in the Pakistani entertainment industry. His performance in Barzakh showcases his versatility and acting prowess.

