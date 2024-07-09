Divyanka Tripathi does 'laundry' next day after celebrating eighth wedding anniversary in Europe: View Pics

Popular TV pair Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, yesterday July 8, 2024. To mark their special day, the couple left for Europe on June 24. Well, it looks like the actress had changed a lot of outfits as today, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she revealed about washing clothes.

Divyanka Tripathi does laundry after celebrating eight wedding anniversary:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to post four pictures that are very relatable. Well, in the first and second pictures, she can be seen hanging a pink, red, and checkered print black attire on a hanger with a blue clip.

If you swipe and see the third picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen smiling as she completes her laundry goals. The fourth snap is proof that the actress was all set to leave for the day, after completing drying her clothes.

Take a look:

"Before setting out - did Laundry", she wrote. Her happy social media post reveals that she and her husband Vivek Dahiya are in no mood to return to India and have been globe-trotting. Her fans loved her white outfit and felt she had given an Italian twist to it. She looked sassy, aesthetic, and glamorous.

During an exclusive, earlier interview with Pinkvilla, when the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress was asked about her thought process before she planned to marry Vivek Dahiya, she quipped, "When Vivek and I were getting married, all I wanted was stability in a relationship and a friend, I can comfortably go out on a long journey called life. Least did I expect that I would get something more than I asked for. Looking at him, it feels like it can be so easy to be nice. Why don’t people do it more often?"

More about Divyanka Tripathi:

The actress is best known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Karan Patel's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also gained a lot of fame because of her role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Apart from her acting chops career, she has also won Nach Baliye season 8 and was also the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.



