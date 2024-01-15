EXCLUSIVE: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Vishal Nayak to perform at historic opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

On January 22, 2024, a significant event is set to take place in Ayodhya with the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir. The ceremony will witness the presence of various esteemed guests. The event will be grand as many prominent personalities along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the event.

Pinkvilla has learned that notable, actor Vishal Nayak, known for his role of Hemant Karmarkar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is expected to grace the occasion with a special performance.

Vishal Nayak shares his excitement on performance in Ayodhya

When Pinkvilla reached for comment, Vishal expressed genuine joy at the chance to contribute to the significant event, emphasizing the uniqueness and significance he aims to bring through his role in the grand opening of the temple in Ayodhya.

He said, "Participating in this historic event is a tremendous opportunity for me. I am genuinely thrilled and grateful for the chance to contribute to the grand opening of the temple. While I cannot divulge intricate details at this moment, I can assure you that my performance will be distinctive and of grand significance,"

Have a look at Vishal Nayak's recent post from the sets of his current show-

Vishal Nayak is known for his stint in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Ghar Ek Mandir, Humasafars, Jee Le Zara among others. The actor is married to Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Preet Kaur Nayak.

The event is poised to bring together culture, history, and the arts on a prestigious platform in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Celebrities at Ram Mandir inaguration event

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received the invitation to attend the event. Other celebrities attending the event include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Yash, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and producer Mahaveer Jain among others.

