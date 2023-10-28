EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya claims he's 'depressed'; here's why

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of depression

Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma is yet again in the news. As per a report in a leading media portal, Aishwarya was in a long-term relationship with her college-mate Rahul Pandya. The report suggested that Rahul and Aishwarya had been in a relationship for over seven years. Rahul gave some inside details of his relationship with Aishwarya to the portal along with a few pictures of them from the happier times.

Ever since the pictures and article came out, Rahul has been facing immense hatred. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rahul revealed the aftermath of the leaked pictures and the article.

Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya revealed being extremely affected by the news

In a candid chat with Pinvilla, Rahul stated, "Ever since the article came out, I've not been in the right space of mind. I have been getting a lot of hatred online. I am not in the state of mind to speak right now. I am feeling extremely depressed."

He further added, "Everybody sympathizes with the woman and they should understand what a man goes through when something like this happens. "

Here's a look at Rahul Pandya's recent Instagram picture from his travel journal

More about Rahul Pandya and Aishwarya Sharma's relationship

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Rahul revealed that he met Aishwarya Sharma when she appeared for Dance India Dance auditions wherein he was a choreographer. He stated that they happened to be in the same college. Rahul mentioned that Aishwarya's father was against their relationship and to separate them, he had sent her to Pune to pursue banking. However, Rahul and Aishwarya kept meeting in Pune.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's love story

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The duo got married on November 30, 2021. The couple is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17 and is having a difficult time trying to fit in and understand the format of the show. In the first week, Aishwarya and Neil were sent on a date, so that they could openly talk and figure things out. Both Aishwarya and Neil are nominated for elimination this week.

