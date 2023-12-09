EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard entrant, K-Pop singer Aoora says, 'I'd love to party with Orry'

K- Pop sensation Aoora, aka Park Min-jun marked his grand entry in Bigg Boss 17 after a lot of hype created about his entry in the show. The singer delivered a musical performance impressing the viewers and had an exciting chat with the host Salman Khan.

During his conversation with Salman Khan, Aoora revealed that he is single and finding a perfect match for him. He also taught the host to say 'I love you' in Korean while Salman gave him lessons about Hindi phrases that he could use in the house.

Pinkvilla exclusively interviewed Aoora hours before his entry into the controversial house and he spoke about wanting to party after the show.

Aoora reveals he wants to party like Orry

When asked if Aoora would like to continue his journey in the Bollywood industry post Bigg Boss 17, the singer replied, "Yes, I'd like to party. I've been hearing a lot about some Orry. I know that he parties a lot. I'd also like to do that along with him."

Have a look at the entire video interview of Aoora with Pinkvilla

Aoora talks about his favorite Indian dishes.

In the exclusive interview, Aoora mentioned that he is fond of Indian dishes like Dal Makhni, Dossa, Appam, and Gulab Jamun. He also revealed that he finds Indian festivals like Navratri and Diwali exciting.

Aoora on facing the language barrier in the show

"I don't know Hindi. Just a few words like Chalo, Utho, baitho. I think in Bigg Boss, I'll listen to Hindi but talk Korean."

Aoora was also asked if he watched the previous episodes of Bigg Boss?

He said, "In Korea, people can't view Bigg Boss because the app can't be downloaded. However, I've seen a few clips on YouTube. They're always fighting."

Aoora further revealed liking the Bollywood movie RRR and Tiger 3. He mentioned Salman Khan as his favorite Bollywood actor.

The previous wild cards of this season

The season welcomed Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel and model actress Manasvi Mamgai as the first two wild card contestants. While Manasvi got eliminated quickly, Samarth is emerging as an entertainer of the season.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also entered the show, but as a guest contestant.

