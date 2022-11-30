EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on new music video Aabaad; Reveals if he's ever been heartbroken
Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to be seen in a music video with Aamna Sharif, titled, Aabaad, which will release on December 2.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is a prominent name in the television industry and has experimented by dabbling into various genres. The actor, who is currently seen in the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill, surprised his fans by announcing his new music video, Aabaad, with Aamna Sharif. For its first, Dheeraj and Aamna will share the screen space, and there's immense curiosity among the fans to see their crackling chemistry. The actor shared his excitement about the song and if he ever had a heartbreak, in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.
Dheeraj on what makes his song Aabaad stand out from the herd
What makes Aabaad stand out is the fact that people will for the first time get to see me and Aamna on screen. It will be something very exciting to see for everyone who has been following Tv for a long time. What also makes it stand out is that the song is shot very beautifully by directors Pratap and Harish, and one can really feel the chemistry between the two of us. I would like to mention that the song is a very melodious track beautifully sung by Prateek Gandhi.
On his experience working with Aamna Sharif
Our pairing is a fresh one and will be something different for my fans and followers. It was a great experience working with her. She is a thorough professional and we got along really well the moment we met. It has been a surprise as to why we have not been paired opposite each other even in the past!
His experience working on a music video
Music videos are usually fun to shoot. For this one, we travelled to Udaipur and it was a great experience working with a great team of directors and producers. The song is shot really well and they have captured every emotion of us as actors. Also, through the music video, we could explore the very beautiful city of Udaipur. It was a great experience.
The song is about heartbreak. Have you ever been through that phase?
I have never been heartbroken in my life. I must say that I have been blessed in that sense. But I have had friends who have been heartbroken and I completely understand what a person goes through. I suggest everyone watch this song to see how I look when I am heartbroken.
