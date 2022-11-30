EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on new music video Aabaad; Reveals if he's ever been heartbroken

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a prominent name in the television industry and has experimented by dabbling into various genres. The actor, who is currently seen in the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill , surprised his fans by announcing his new music video, Aabaad, with Aamna Sharif. For its first, Dheeraj and Aamna will share the screen space, and there's immense curiosity among the fans to see their crackling chemistry. The actor shared his excitement about the song and if he ever had a heartbreak, in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

What makes Aabaad stand out is the fact that people will for the first time get to see me and Aamna on screen. It will be something very exciting to see for everyone who has been following Tv for a long time. What also makes it stand out is that the song is shot very beautifully by directors Pratap and Harish, and one can really feel the chemistry between the two of us. I would like to mention that the song is a very melodious track beautifully sung by Prateek Gandhi.

On his experience working with Aamna Sharif

Our pairing is a fresh one and will be something different for my fans and followers. It was a great experience working with her. She is a thorough professional and we got along really well the moment we met. It has been a surprise as to why we have not been paired opposite each other even in the past!