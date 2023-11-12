EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora roots for peaceful, noise-free Diwali

Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to every year. It’s a celebration that brings people together. From outfits to decorating houses, cooking delicacies, and more; people often plan in advance about how to spend the most awaited festival.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mei actor Shakti Arora and asked him about his plans for the same.

Shakti Arora opens up on his Diwali plans

Shakti Arora said, "Diwali is a festival of light, love, and togetherness. Like every year, I will celebrate the festivities with my family and friends. Diwali is celebrated with fun and frolic. I will be taking a day off on Diwali to celebrate it with my relatives and visit a few of my friends as well. During my childhood days, I used to burst firecrackers with my friends, but eventually, when I grew up, I realized that bursting crackers pollute the environment."

Shakti Arora now believes in celebrating a peaceful Diwali. He added, "I would recommend everyone to celebrate a pollution- and noise-free Diwali. I wish everyone a Happy and safe Diwali, and I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali in a peaceful, noise-free manner. People should use their money wisely, support the poor and needy, and refrain from lighting firecrackers to keep the environment pollution-free".

Shakti Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As Shakti's show Kundali Bhagya was heading for a leap, the actor exited the show. After a few weeks, he bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the lead. Talking about entering shows mid-way, Shakti told Pinkvilla, "When an actor enters mid-way and the TRPs sustain or go higher, it is a validation for him. So, when Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continued to do better after I joined, it proved my credibility and that I can be a bankable actor for the makers."

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Ishaan developing feelings for Savi. However, his first love Reeva returns from abroad to marry him. Will Ishaan suppress his feelings for Savi and move on with Reeva is for the viewers to wait and find out.



