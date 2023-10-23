EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora on proving his credibility and wife Neha's review of show

The cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are basking in the achievement of ranking as the TOP show across various TV channels. The show also dethroned the unbeatable Anupamaa. The current track of the show revolves around Savi and Ishaan being cordial. Ishaan has realized Savi's potential as a student and has decided to guide her in her career. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shakti Arora who plays the character of Ishaan Bhosale in the show. He spoke at length about entering TV shows mid-way, proving his credibility as an actor, his wife Neha Saxena's review of the show, and more.

Shakti Arora on entering shows mid-way and proving his credibility

Shakti Arora had earlier entered Kundali Bhagya mid-way replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar which was a huge risk. And now, Shakti took up GHum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as a lead after generation leap. When asked if he was skeptical entering his current show mid-way, Shakti said, "No, I wasn't skeptical. In fact, I was very excited to join Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has a Marathi backdrop and I was born and brought up in a Maharashtrian family so, I knew the intricacies of the character and I was looking forward to being a part of the show. When an actor enters mid-way and the TRPs sustain or go higher, it is a validation for him. So, when Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continued to do better after I joined, it proved my credibility and that I can be a bankable actor for the makers."

Have a look at an impressive promo of Shakti Arora's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora on his wife Neha's review of his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

"Well, Neha is ecstatic that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin topped the TRP charts. But she is very impatient to follow a TV show; she doesn't watch my shows. Even when she watches a web series, she is always on her phone using social media; she needs double dopamine. Thus, I don't expect her to watch TV shows. However, I often show her a few important scenes and take her opinions on the same. But she always maintains that I'm pretty good at whatever I do. It is more like Mera Beta Shah Rukh Khan (laughs)."

