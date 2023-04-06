EXCLUSIVE: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam shares his experience of working with Salman Khan

Popular actor Siddharth Nigam has been in the headlines for a while now owing to his professional life. The actor is currently busy promoting the much-anticipated Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, slated to release this month. Commended to be a family entertainer, the film sees Siddharth share the screen space with none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. For the uninitiated, Siddharth was also seen in Dhoom 3 alongside Aamir Khan. Now as he gears up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth shared his experience working with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The actor also expressed his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the future.

Siddharth talks about working with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan:

Talking about his feelings and learnings Siddharth got while working with both Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Siddharth says, "I feel fortunate and blessed that I got the opportunity to work with the legends, Aamir and Salman sir. I always learn a lot of things from them. But, Salman sir is my favorite, and he is a mentor to me. He always guides me for the betterment of my career and everything, so working with him is genuinely a big blessing, and I feel fortunate."

When asked about who he found more interesting among Salman and Aamir on set, Siddharth says, "When I was working with Aamir sir, I was very young, so I didn't get any chance to spend a good amount of time with him. But with Salman sir, I have spent good and quality time with him, which I will never forget. He is a person with a golden heart, and on set and after work, he makes sure we laugh and enjoy ourselves. In all that fun, he used to teach us so many things, so Salman sir is more interesting."

Siddharth Nigam expresses his desire to work with SRK:

When asked about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the future, Siddharth excitedly says, "Out of the three Khans, only Shah Rukh Sir is left, and I would love to work with him; it will be a dream come true for me. I genuinely like SRK sir, and I look up to him because he has a great personality and is a great person with whom you can learn so many things."

He adds, "Whenever I feel that I am not from the industry, I don't have any background on how I will put my foot in the industry and do well here. Then I see SRK, sir. He is a living example for all the people outside the industry that if you work hard, are talented, and are intelligent, you can also be the best."

Meanwhile, Siddharth Nigam is busy promoting the newly released vibrant music video "Yentamma" from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will roll into the theatres this Eid on 23rd April 2023.

