Temptation Island couple Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta who found love on the show have parted ways. Cheshta gave a detailed interview to a media house wherein she spoke at length about Nikhil two-timing her with his ex-girlfriend. She also revealed that Mehta wanted professional gains as they were a known couple from the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Cheshta revealed that she wanted closure and that's why she came out to announce their break-up. Pinkvilla believes in reporting both sides of the story and thus we contacted Nikhil Mehta too. In a brief chat, Mehta responded to the accusations by Bhagat.

Nikhil Mehta responds to the break-up announcement by Cheshta Bhagat

Mehta said, "Yes, we've broken up. I haven't seen her interview, but I am informed roughly about things that she said. I honestly don't want to respond much. I just want to say that everyone knows that we can't clap from one hand."

He added, "In my defense, I want to add that Cheshta was well aware of my situation from way before. After knowing everything, she told me that I was free to do anything in my personal life but professionally, we would work together. Showing an image of a couple in front of the audience was more important to her. We weren't in touch for the last two months. It was just a relationship for the world."

He added, "We had discussed putting out a statement for our viewers and fans months ago, however, she was the one who asked me to wait and not reveal it. But I don't know what happened to her suddenly."

He added, "I remember her telling me that casting for Bigg Boss happens in March and it seems like perfect timing for her to announce the same. It can be one of the reasons why she revealed the news all by herself in an ugly manner. I'd even told her that when we put out the statement, I'd take the brunt and she could blame me. But she putting it out in this manner is not correct. There's always two sides of a coin."

Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta's love story

Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta met on the sets of Temptation Island. Cheshta had entered the show with her boyfriend of eleven years Arjun Aneja. They shared a toxic relationship. Meanwhile, during the show, Bhagat fell in love with Mehta who was a tempter on the show.

On the grand finale, Cheshta ended her relationship with Aneja and started a new association with Nikhil Mehta.

Cheshta Bhagat on parting ways with Nikhil Mehta

Cheshta Bhagat exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I learned about his two-timing and it is only recently that his girlfriend called me and there were many revelations for me as well. After learning the truth, it wouldn't have been healthy if I continued dating him. I don't like lies. I wish he would have informed me about it earlier."

Cheshta further revealed being trolled on social media as people questioned her if she was faking the relationship only for the sake of the show. After Nikhil and Cheshta unfollowed each other, people judged her and commented that karma was being served for her as she ended an 11-year relationship with Arjun for Nikhil.

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress stated that she was unable to come out in the open about the breakup because she wondered what people would say and that they might troll her.

While Cheshta is a known name in the television industry, Nikhil is a renowned DJ. Other known contestants on Temptation Island were Chetna Pande, Nishank Swami, Akshay Brinda, Jad Hadid, and Nikita Bhamidipati among others.

