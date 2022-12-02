EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan recalls sitting in a 'cop car' after his crazy fans gathered outside a mall

Parth Samthaan is a favourite among fans and has become the heartthrob of the television screen over the years. He is best known for his role as Manik Malhotra in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, which was first released in 2014 and his pairing with Niti Taylor was immensely loved by the audience. Now, finally, after the public demand, the makers decided to return with the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4 and are all set to reprise their characters Manik and Nandini Murthy, respectively. Parth Samthaan shares his crazy fans' experience

Now, Parth and Niti sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla wherein they spoke about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4, love, dating apps, and much more. During the chat, Parth was also asked about his crazy fans' experience. To which, he said: "I had been to Delhi and was outside a mall, a lot of people gathered over there. Eventually, they could not handle the people so they had to get security and cops had come so I had to sit in the cops' car and they took me to their station and the mall was shut for two hours because there was too much of a crowd. Basically, I wanted to go there and shop but I couldn't. They me sweetly and very politely that 'Don't come here because we don't want to have this hassle of handling people over here."

Parth Samthaan recalls a girl sending her biodata to him The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also recalled how a girl sent him an envelope at his residence which consisted of her biodata. Parth said:" It had a proper Kundli, caste, everything what she does, what her parents do, what her siblings and with a picture." About Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Meanwhile, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 has been released today on the OTT platform and currently streaming on Voot. Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar have also reprised their characters. Check out Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's exclusive chat with Pinkvilla:

