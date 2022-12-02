EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan reveals a girl couriered her bio-data and ‘kundali’ to him for marriage

The popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan has kept fans hooked right from the first season. After a great response from fans, and a successful run of 3 seasons, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is back once again with another season! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 is streaming on Voot from today, and needless to say, fans cannot keep calm. In the meanwhile, Pinkvilla had a conversation with Niti and Parth, during which they both talked about their idea of love, dating apps, crazy fan experiences and more!

While chatting with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were asked about the online dating world and the swipe culture. Niti revealed that she has swiped right and left on dating apps for her friends. Parth shared that he hasn’t, and further joked, “She (Neeti) wants to be a part of it, but unfortunately she can't be.” Parth then shared an incident from a few days ago when he received a ‘rishta’ from a fan. He shared that he received an envelope, and when he opened it, he found that it was a girl’s bio-data, attached with her kundali, and every other detail.

“I got an envelope the other day at my place. When I opened it, I realized it was the bio-data of some girl. Like proper kundali, caste, everything- what she does, what her parents do, what her siblings do, with her picture,” he said. When asked if it was a rishta for him, he said, “Yeah. Ye bhi hota hai, apart from apps.”

Parth Samthaan on relevance of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan talked about the relevance of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He said, "It’s rare for any show to stay relevant for years, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like its previous seasons!"