EXCLUSIVE: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Neeti Mohan talks about celebrating Navratri, reveals why it's special this year

Popular singer Neeti Mohan is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following owing to her melodious voice. Over the years, the talented diva has sung numerous popular songs due to which she received applause across the globe. Currently, Neeti is seen judging the hit singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. As we are celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a chat with Neeti Mohan and asked about her plans for the festival.

Neeti Mohan talks about celebrating Navratri:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neeti Mohan opened about up celebrating Navratri and shared, "Navratri is a very special festival for me, every year, we eagerly wait for the 9 days celebration. Since my husband and I both are Gujaratis, he used to say that he will play Garba with me only after I release my original Garba song. Hence, this year, it is going to be extra special as I will get to play Garba with him, finally after all these years. I am really looking forward to it. Moreover, my new song features both of my lovely sisters, so we all are very excited for this Navratri."

Speaking about Neeti Mohan's new song, Savaria, the music for this captivating track has been composed by Vikram Montrose, and the heartfelt lyrics is penned by Shekhar Astitwa.

A glimpse of Neeti Mohan's showbiz journey:

Over the years, Neeti Mohan's melodious voice and captivating stage presence have earned her a prominent place in Bollywood. She has sung several songs like Ishq Wala Love, Jiya Re, Nainowale Ne, Meri Jaan, Sapna Jahan and many others.

About Sa Re Ga Ma Pa:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is an iconic singing reality show that has significantly shaped the Indian music industry. Spanning various regional adaptations, it has provided a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent and gain recognition on a national scale. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is also India's longest-running singing reality show and currently, its 31st season is on air. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's new season is judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan. The show is hosted Aditya Narayan.

