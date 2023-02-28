EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Naik talks about Maddam Sir going off air: 'I have mixed emotions right now because..'

Maddam Sir was one of the most popular shows that starred Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, and Sonali Naik in pivotal roles. Produced by Jay Mehta under his banner Jay Production, the show revolved around three Lucknow-based female police officers and one male officer who works at a Mahila Police Station. After a successful run of three years, Maddam Sir recently went off-air. Speaking about Sonali Naik, she essayed the role of Pushpa Singh, Head Constable and the oldest member of MPT and Counselling Head. Her character was loved by the audience immensely. The actress shared that though she is sad that the journey of the show is coming to an end, she is satisfied that her show had a long and successful run.

Talking about the same, Sonali Naik says, "It's obvious human nature to feel bad when good things come to an end, but it's important to cherish the good moments spent during the journey. I literally have mixed emotions right now because, on one hand, I am happy that our show had a long run, and, on the other, I am sad that our show has ended. The run of a show for 3 years is a big thing because, nowadays, shows go off-air within a few months."

Further talking about her journey, Sonali says, "My journey on the show was wonderful and I enjoyed each and every moment spent shooting for the show. It's hard for me to detach myself from work because when we work for a show for almost 3 years, it becomes like home. Maddam Sir has given a lot to me and this show will always be close to my heart."

Sonali reveals she is gonna miss her team. She says, "I have a good rapport with everyone on the set. People here are like my extended family because we have spent most of our time together. From making reels to having lunch together, I am gonna miss each and every moment. I have formed bonds on the set that will be cherished forever."

On the professional front, Sonali is known for her performances in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Gathbandhan, among others.