EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to ex-boyfriend's ‘feeling betrayed’ comment; calls him bullsh*t

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed another week leading to contestants' eviction from the house. This week, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhnade were nominated. Eventually, the Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress got evicted from the controversial house. Post-eviction, Aishwarya spilled beans on various factors and even talked about her ex-boyfriend, who claimed feeling betrayed by her relationship with Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya Sharma opens up about her ex-boyfriend's statements

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Aishwarya Sharma to reveal her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend's comment of feeling betrayed after learning about her new relationship. Answering this, she said, "I want to tell you all that I broke up with that guy in 2014. After nine years, he came here, and he claims that he is my boyfriend and sharing pictures."

Adding more, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame commented, "I was in college with him, and whatever he is doing is for publicity. Clearly, it is for publicity. He wanted to enter in Bigg Boss, As per my knowledge that I have received after coming out of the show, and I was really shocked".

Watch the interview here:

Divulging further, the actress added, "Agar usko itna hi jyada tha ki Maine betray kiya hai toh wo meri shaddi mein kyun nahi aaya. Jab mera show chal raha tha, wahan kyun nahi aaya. Khatron Ke Khiladi ke time kyun nahi bola? Why he was keeping quiet? Aur itne saalon mein jab main kar rahi thi kuch, tab kyun nahi aaya? (If he believed so much that I had betrayed him, then why did he not come to my wedding? When my show was going on, why didn't come? Why did you not speak at the time of Khatron Ke Khiladi? Why was he keeping quiet? And for years, I was doing this much of things, then why didn't he come?)."

Lastly, Aishwarya Sharma apparently addressed him and said, " What are you doing? What do you want to prove? You were sharing pictures, just be sensible. Now, I don't want to say anything on this, he's just doing bullsh*t. Seriously, he is just a bullsh*t guy. I am so disappointed about him that he has done all this.

