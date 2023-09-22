EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: 'This is the 25th year'

Actress Kanchi Singh is one of the well know celebrities in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Gayu in one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her acting prowess received immense appreciation from viewers and critics and she received immense fame after that. Now, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kanchi Singh exclusively spoke about celebrating the festival as it's her 25th year of bringing Ganpati Bappa to her house.

Kanchi Singh reveals how she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kanchi Singh revealed how her family celebrates the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi every year. She shared, "This is the 25th year that we have kept Ganesh Ji at our place and I feel really blessed. We keep the Ganesha idol for 10 days and these 10 days we follow a strict ritual like we sleep on the floor and we don't eat onion or garlic. These 10 days all the guests visit our house. I am glad that he comes and he stays for us for 10 proper days."

Speaking about decor, the Sasural Simar Ka former actress added, "This year's theme was a peacock theme as you can see in the picture. There's a peacock and the colors of the decor are coordinated with Ganesh ji's color. Ganpati Ji is grey, the backdrop is grey, there are detailings of purple color, the flowers are matching. So yeah we feel really blessed and happy that Ganpati Ji comes. I hope and pray he comes every year. Guests also come and we meet people whom we haven't met since a long time. These 10 days are a celebration. I hope he comes every year like he comes now."

Kanchi Singh on the work front

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi has worked in numerous Television shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and others. Speaking about her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi played the parallel lead in the show for quite a few years alongside Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. However, her stint in the show ended after the daily soap took a generation leap. Despite being away from TV screens for a while now, the actress has maintained an active presence on social media where she shares updates regarding her whereabouts.

To get more updates about your favorite celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations