WATCH: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy the ‘beauty of life’ before and after having a baby

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are popular on social media for their funny social media videos that they often post on Instagram. Zaid, a content creator is often seen posting relatable Instagram reels. The two enjoy an immense fan following on the platform. Gauahar, who became a mother to a little boy on May 10 is making the most of this new phase and often takes to social media to post videos that give her followers a glimpse into the life of the new mother. Today, the couple uploaded a video where the new parents give a glimpse of life before and after welcoming a baby.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's recent social media video

Gauahar Khan uploaded a video where she and her husband Zaid Darbar are seen dancing in their room and the caption on the screen reads, "Craziness of life as just a couple." As the beat drops, they are seen sitting on the sofa and folding the clothes of baby as the caption appears, "Stability of the life as new parents." The couple is seen twinning in black outfits. Gauahr wore a black dress and Zaid wore black trousers with a tee shirt. Uplaoding the video, Gauahr penned down her feelings that reads, "The beauty of life at its best !! Allhamdulillah. The madness before a baby and the responsibility after, All things that we are grateful for."

Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's video here:

Work front

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7. She was last seen on Netflix's In Real Love alongside Rannvijay Singh.

