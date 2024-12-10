WATCH: Surbhi Chandna's husband Karan Sharma's VIDEO of planting sweet peck on actress will make us say, 'Oh so cute'

Surbhi Chandna and her husband, Karan Sharma, shell out major relationship goals every time they get spotted together. From stepping out for dinner dates to promotional events, movie nights, and casual outings, the couple always appears enthusiastic. Most recently, the duo was spotted and had a fun banter with the paparazzi. However, it was Karan’s sweet gesture towards her better half that left us feeling single to the core.

The two had a romantic moment before the shutterbugs, proving there's nothing to be shy about when you are in love. Well, going by the clip, it seemed like the paparazzi insisted the couple have a moment, and Surbhi's reaction to the same turned out to be hilarious. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma kissed her on the cheeks, and the moment appeared quite magical.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this month, Surbhi Chandna took to social media and uploaded a heartwarming photo of herself affectionately kissing Karan on the cheek. In the heartfelt caption, she reflected on their incredible 14-year journey together. The actress wrote, "14 Years Back I Met You Today. Safest In Your Arms Ever Since. Best Boyfriend to Now Husband."

The Ishqbaaz also added, "Secretly RoKaFied around the time this picture was taken, remember this night vividly I was happy high & the protective side in you kicked in & you dropped by to surprise me on a girls night outing since surprises are your forte and you definitely have mastered that art and it still gives me shivers out of excitement and you overwhelm me each time."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

For those who are living under the rocks, Surbhi and Karan's love story began in 2010, when they first became friends. The duo tied the knot in March 2024. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly 13 years.

Keep an eye on PInkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna reveals Karan Sharma once surprised her during a girls' night out as she marks 14 years of love