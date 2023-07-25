Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Bhavika Sharma REACTS to drop in show's TRP post leap

Bhavika Sharma has taken up the role of the female lead in the television show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, alongside actor Shakti Arora. In the show, she portrays the character of Sai's (Ayesha Singh) daughter, who aspires to become an IPS officer. However, the first week of the show after the leap witnessed a decline in its ratings. In response to this, Pinkvilla approached Bhavika for her perspective on the situation, her journey in the industry, and any potential comparisons with Ayesha Singh.

How did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin happen?

I had recorded the audition video at home and the next day they called me to the office for an audition. I was in doubt about whether I will be a part of the show or not. There were a set of mock shoots after which I got to know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has happened and I am a part of it.

How has your journey been from Riya Gupta to Savi Chavan?

The journey of Riya to Savi has been an incredible one. There were various emotions attached to these characters. I have evolved as an actor and have learned a lot from it.

The TRPs have dropped. What do you have to say about that?

I think a new journey has commenced and the audience needs time to adapt it. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of life. Eventually and gradually, we will achieve heights.

Post-leaps have currently become a trend and there are huge risks involved. Did you weigh the pros and cons before taking up this show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein was already a popular show and it was challenging for us and nervous at the same time. Now we have to take the legacy and journey ahead. The journey till now has been amazing.

Comparisons shall often be drawn to Ayesha Singh. Were you prepared for it?

Comparisons are bound to happen but I think my audience is extremely happy and excited about my new venture, this matters a lot to me, and hope they keep garnering love for Savi as well.

As an actor, what do you admire about Ayesha Singh?

I have had a limited interaction with Ayesha Singh but how much ever it was, I have received guidance for the show. In order to prepare for Savi, I watched a few episodes, I really liked her work.

